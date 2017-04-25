Raven’s Roost: A Funky Kind Of Flea Market Lands at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market

Greensboro, NC – Ready to get Funky at the Curb? Raven’s Roost at the Curb which is a new monthly flea market event that will take place at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on the lawn and surface lots adjacent to Lindsay Street. The first funky flea market will take place on Sunday, April 30 from 12:00 – 5:00 PM. The market will feature local and regional vendors selling a wide variety of antiques, vintage goods, refurbished / upcycled and more. Enjoy 2 Food trucks, The Ice Queen, Natty Greene’s beer truck, and live music while you browse local treasures. The event is rain or shine, free to the public, family friendly and dog friendly for outside areas. For more information and updates on the exciting things added for each event please follow Raven’s Roost on Facebook. www.facebook.com/ravensroostgso

Raven’s Roost at the Curb is organized and managed by Kristin Schollander, of Black Bird Art and Events. Ms. Schollander runs a successful vintage festival in Winston-Salem with Foothills Brewery. For more information contact Ms. Schollander at kjschollander@gmail.com.

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food and setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

Location and Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday 8 am- 1 pm (April 19 – Dec. 22). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site.