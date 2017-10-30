Record Crowds Lead Reynolda House Museum of American Art To Add Hours for Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Oct. 29, 2017) – Reynolda House Museum of American Art will extend its operating hours to 5:30 p.m. for the last three Sundays of its landmark exhibition “Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern.” On Nov. 5, 12, and 19, the museum hours will be 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. The exhibition, which is drawing record crowds to the museum, closes on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The additional hour allows the museum to add another timed entry at 3:30 p.m. on Sundays, one of the most popular days for visitors. Timeslots will be 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and the newly added 3:30 p.m. Advance reservations are needed.

Nearly 18,000 visitors from more than 30 states viewed “Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern” in its first two months, setting a record for average daily visitation during an exhibition at the museum – 345 visitors a day. In anticipation of the exhibition’s popularity at its only venue in the South, the museum instituted timed tickets for entry. Several timeslots are available for each day, including evening hours on Thursdays when the museum is open until 8 p.m. The museum’s hours for the remainder of the exhibition are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; and 1:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Thursday night extended hours are made possible by support from Forsyth County and the City of Winston-Salem.

Tickets for the exhibition are $18 and available online at reynoldahouse.org. Admission is free for museum members, students, children, and members of the military. Advance purchase is strongly recommended to guarantee admission during the exhibition’s closing weeks. For more information on hours and tickets, visit reynoldahouse.org or call 336.758.5150.

“Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern” is the largest exhibition ever mounted at Reynolda House, with 190 objects displayed in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing and extending through the 64-room house built by R. J. and Katharine Reynolds in 1917. Forty of O’Keeffe’s works are presented along with personal objects such as jewelry, accessories and garments, some designed and made by the artist herself. The exhibition reveals the artist’s powerful ownership of her public identity and affirms that she embodied the same modern aesthetic in her self-fashioning as in her art. The exhibition has been called “visually stunning,” “a must-see,” and “fascinating” by critics and visitors alike.

“Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern” is organized by the Brooklyn Museum with guest curator Wanda M. Corn, Robert and Ruth Halperin Professor Emerita in Art History, Stanford University. Reynolda House Museum of American Art is grateful for the generous support of the exhibition from Presenting Sponsors Hanesbrands, PNC, and Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth. Special thanks to Major Sponsors The Cathleen & Ray McKinney Exhibition Fund, Nancy and Ed Pleasants, and Mona and Wallace Wu; Lead Sponsors Pam and Fred Kahl; and Contributing Sponsors Alex.Brown, Chatham Hall, and Macy’s.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is recognized as a rare gem among the nation’s cultural institutions. The museum presents an exceptional collection of art by America’s most noted artists in an incomparable setting: the 1917 country home of Katharine and Richard Joshua (R. J.) Reynolds. Spanning 250 years of painting, prints, sculpture, photography and video art, the collection has been guided with the prescient and unerring eye of Barbara Babcock Millhouse, granddaughter of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds. Highlights include important works by Albert Bierstadt, William Merritt Chase, Frederic Edwin Church, Chuck Close, Stuart Davis, Arthur Dove, Martin Johnson Heade, Lee Krasner, Georgia O’Keeffe, Nam June Paik, Martin Puryear, Gilbert Stuart and Grant Wood. In addition to its collection of fine art, Reynolda House holds decorative arts and estate archive collections and mounts exhibitions from all periods in the 2005 Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing. Established in 1967 and now affiliated with Wake Forest University, the museum will mark two anniversaries in 2017—the 50th of its founding and the 100th of the completion of its estate—with major exhibitions and events. The complete Reynolda experience includes Reynolda Gardens, composed of formal gardens, walking trails and wetlands, and Reynolda Village, now an eclectic mix of shops and restaurants in many of the estate’s original buildings. For more information, please visit reynoldahouse.org.