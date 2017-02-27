Red H.E.A.R.R.T. will hold it’s Red Bottom Shoes Wellness Affair & Heart Health luncheon On March 11, 2017

2nd year Luncheon & Wellness Event, inclusive of all; yet, Targeting Women of Color

WINSTON SALEM, NC, Feb 27, 2017—Red HEARRT (Help Educate and Reduce Risk Today) will host a Women’s Red Bottom Shoes Luncheon & Wellness Event at the MC Benton Convention Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017. This event, created to be a second signature event for Red HEARRT, was created with the goal of educating women; specifically women of color about heart health issues, preventive solutions, dietary and physical exercise tips, and delivering messages of empowerment and encouragement.

The Wellness Event Kicks-off the day at 10:15 am! And, You don’t want to miss it. This event is included in the ticket price. This event will feature Pampering booths (i.e. neck and shoulder massages, hand massages, Make-Overs), Health assessment booths (i.e. Body Mass Index, Blood Pressure and Sugar Glucose check), Get Moving booths (i.e. YWCA, New Balance), Health education booths (Career Center Young Chefs, Healthy Alternatives), Vendors– and more!

The luncheon begins at 11:30am! The 5-7 minute Empowerment Speakers that will be talking about how heart health correlates to the Mind, Body & Soul… are: Ms. Joia Johnson, Jaleema Speaks, MD and Apostle Gloria Samuels. The emcee for the event is WXII’s anchor, Talitha Vickers. Per the attached flyer, there are several other program participants that will have various roles throughout the luncheon. They are: Judge Denise Hartsfield, Co-Pastor Rita Wilson, Co-Pastor Joyce McCarter, Ms. Alana McCarter & Site-Pastor, Dr. Kia Hood.

We will conduct prize drawings throughout the event. Yet, the biggest drawing is for a pair of Red Bottom Shoes! The second biggest drawing this year is for red leather gloves with black mink on the cuffs. (You must be present to win)! After the luncheon commence, continue to network and visit vendors & health booths until 2 pm.

Over the years, Cheryl’s events have been inclusive of all; yet, have targeted the young, the seniors, women, children and family. In fact, the 2017 zumba heart health fair was inclusive with over 400 people to attend on the 2017 National Wear Red Day. 2016 is the first year that she targeted women of color. And, according to the statistics, it is needed.

According to studies from American Heart Association, “Cardiovascular disease (CVD), including heart disease and stroke, remain the No. 1 killer of Americans and exacts a disproportionate toll on many racial and ethnic have higher rates of CVD and its risk factors.” The group goes on to note that these groups have challenges around diagnosis and care, as well as quality of treatment than their white counterparts do not face. Red H.E.A.R.R.T. was designed by Cheryl Lindsay with her mother, Gail Lindsay, in mind.

CHERYL’S Heart Disease DIAGNOSIS: The events sponsored by Red HEARRT coincide with the National Go Red February campaigns. Cheryl Goes Red for her mother, who died too young of heart disease. Over the last six years, Cheryl has battled high blood pressure and low HDL. More recently, she was diagnosed with pattern B – LDL cholesterol. Pattern B is associated with accelerated atherosclerosis and a 3 to 5 fold increase in heart attack risk. Cheryl’s desire is to save the lives of others through education and resources. In fact, the Lindsay’s legacy of community/agency support has been named Red H.E.A.R.R.T. due to it having the heart to meet the needs of our community and fulfilling the legacy that Gail Lindsay desired, to Help Educate and Reduce Risk Today. Cheryl’s hope and desire is that the “take Action” theme to reduce life threatening risk becomes contagious in our city!

Red H.E.A.R.R.T.’s Initiative started in 2010 with a small Heart Health Fair, and has since expanded to include all ages and incorporate the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system partnership with Mayor Allan Joines , the City of W-S, Novant and others. In 2013, as part of the campaign, more than 1,000 students and Mayor Allen Joines broke the Guinness World Record for having the most students doing Zumbatomic at one time. Last year, we expanded our reach to the overall community and colleges by asking all to join us for a Guinness world record attempt to do sit-ups for one minute at the Gateway YWCA- and they did just that. Over 414 people within our community and Mayor Allen Joines broke the Guinness World Record for having the most amount of people doing sit-ups at one time for one minute.

About Cheryl Lindsay and Red H.E.A.R.R.T. – Cheryl Lindsay is the Founder of Red H.E.A.R.R.T (Help Educate & Reduce Risk Today) Initiative which advocates Heart Health in children, teens and women. Cheryl strongly believes that knowledge is power. And, with education and awareness of the issues, individuals are empowered to make informed decisions and get moving towards a heart healthy lifestyle for yourself which then lends you to get moving to help others. Red H.E.A.R.R.T was created to help the community by saving the lives of others through education and resources. Over the last five years, the heart health initiatives have included education & programs on Heart Health, Fitness, Childhood Obesity and overall Nutrition. Additional information at www.RedHEARRT.Com .

Sponsors & Partners for Red H.E.A.R.R.T.’s 2016 Zumba/Health Affair (Feb 3, 2017) and Red Bottom Shoes Luncheon (March 11, 2017) are: Red Bottom Premiere Platform Sponsors – Wells Fargo & HanesBrands Inc; Wedge Shoe Sponsor include Reynolds American & Jewellery Unique ; The lifter Shoe Sponsors are Winston Salem State University and Randolph Childress; The pump shoe sponsors are Union Baptist Church, Delta Sigma theta, Beverly’s Flowers & Gifts – Midway. Other Supporting Partners and Sponsors – Novant; The City of Winston-Salem; The office of the Mayor;, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Top Ladies of Distinction Inc.; Twin City Quarters (Marriott, Benton Convention Center), WSSU Nursing Program, Village Inn and ZT Studio.