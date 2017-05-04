Renowned Educator-Scholar Dr. Elliot Engel to Share Evening of Entertaining Enlightenment in Presentation “Beyond the Muddy Cloak: The Brilliance of Sir Walter Raleigh”

Lecture to provide amusing, little known facts about the man credited with discovery of North Carolina, Tuesday, May 16, at the High Point Theatre

Dr. Engel, with an infectious enthusiasm and radiant wit, is celebrated for creating imaginative and delightful presentations, providing new insights into the backgrounds, lives, and accomplishments of many of the great masters of literature, culture, and fine arts.

Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, Dr. Engel now lives in Raleigh, where he has taught at the University of North Carolina, North Carolina State University, and Duke University. He earned his M.A. and Ph.D. as a Woodrow Wilson Fellow at UCLA. While at UCLA he won that university’s Outstanding Teacher Award. He has also received North Carolina’s Adult Education Award, North Carolina State’s Alumni Professorship, and the Victorian Society’s Award of Merit. Most recently, for his thirty years of academic work and service in promoting Charles Dickens, he was nominated and inducted into the Royal Society of Arts in England.

Dr. Engel has written ten books, had his mini-lecture series on Charles Dickens run on PBS television stations around the country, and had articles appear in numerous newspapers and national magazines including Newsweek. He has lectured throughout the United States and on all the continents including Antarctica. Four plays which he has written have been produced during the last ten years. He also continues to teach outside the classroom, presents assemblies at elementary, middle, and high schools, and his educational CDs are used in classrooms around the country.

“We are really excited to be bringing Dr. Engel to the High Point Theatre for this unique and entertaining look into the life of such a celebrated historical figure,” notes David Briggs, High Point Theatre Director. “The audience will be amused, informed and intrigued by the insight shared by Dr. Engel.” Tickets are $10-$15, available by calling the Box Office at 336-887-3001 or online at www.highpointtheatre.com.

About High Point Theatre – Owned and operated by the City of High Point, the High Point Theatre is conveniently located within the International Home Furnishings Center at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street in High Point. The Theatre features an elegant 965-seat auditorium with continental style seating, three exhibition galleries for meetings, displays, and receptions, and free parking.