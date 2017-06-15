RENOWNED WOMEN’S THERAPIST & ENTREPRENEUR REKETTA WRIGHT RELEASES NEW BOOK “WAKE PRAY SLAY”

Greensboro, NC., June 7, 2017– Reketta C. Wright, renowned women’s therapist and event organizer of SheTank™ and the One Breath Away Retreat presents her debut book collaboration project, “Wake, Pray, Slay” – A Woman’s Guide to Being Unstoppable. The book was released on April 29, 2017, and is a collaboration between Reketta and 14 other women, who all share their stories of how they overcame insurmountable life circumstances to achieve unfathomable success.

Wright’s own personal story describes what it was like having it all- a successful business with her husband, a good marriage and healthy and thriving children, only to have it all come crashing down. She writes about going through a divorce and losing her business, marriage and essentially her entire life. Through her struggles, she was able to work through it and continue to pursue the life she desired. The title “Wake, Pray, Slay” came from Wright’s own mantra of waking up every morning, praying, and doing everything she needed to be successful and keep pushing forward.

Wright originally wrote her story, then put out an open call for authors to collaborate and submit their own chapters to contribute. Some of the topics include things such as: homelessness, divorce, being incarcerated, financial struggles and losing everything. Wright’s hope for bringing this book to life was that it could appeal and encourage all women, no matter if they are single, divorced, a CEO, married or homeless.

“These are real stories from real women about the hardships they experienced. Most importantly, these are stories about women who did not allow those challenges to stop them, and who persisted with dedication and consistency” said author Reketta Wright. “Wake, Pray, Slay” is currently only available for purchase on their website www.wakeprayslaybook.com, but will be coming to Amazon for purchase and digital download later this summer. Wright is currently working on Volume 2 of Wake, Pray, Slay and will be putting out a call for submissions along with a promo date at the end of June, 2017.

About Reketta Wright – Reketta Wright is a licensed professional counselor, public speaker, author, and entrepreneur specializing in women’s issues related to anxiety, depression, and self-esteem. She maintains a private practice in North Carolina, and also works with a range of clients from individuals to parents, and couples.

Her supportive approach is to provide genuine support and practical feedback to help clients effectively address personal life challenges. This is done by integrating complementary methodologies and techniques to offer a highly personalized approach tailored to each client.

For more information about Reketta and the book, visit www.wakeprayslaybook.com