Rep. Jon Hardister Competes in Dancing on the Diamond Event

Greensboro, NC – Last weekend (Saturday, June 3rd) Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) participated in the 2017 Dancing on the Diamond Event with The Arc of Greensboro. This is an annual event that pairs local “celebrities” with special needs individuals for a dance contest. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for The Arc of Greensboro, which does charitable work for individuals who have developmental and intellectual disabilities.

There were a total of six two-person teams competing in the contest. Each team performed a roughly three-minute dance that was choreographed in sync with a song of their choice.

The celebrity judges for the event included Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan; former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ricky Proehl; WFMY News 2 Meteorologist Ed Matthews; and WFMY News 2 Anchor Meghann Mollerus.

Hardister was paired with Maria Paula Giffuni, a 9th grade student at Cornerstone Charter Academy in Greensboro. She is from Bogotá, Colombia, but moved to Greensboro when she was two years old. Maria Paula is not able to read or write, but she has an amazing memory and a passion for U.S. History. She graduated from middle school (Greensboro Academy) with several awards and was selected by her classmates, teachers and school staff as the most influential student due to her positive attitude and ability to listen.

Hardister and Maria Paula performed a dance to the soundtrack from the Disney movie “Moana.” Their choreographer was Regina Covington, a local NC A&T alumna who is in the process of opening her own dance academy. She is also an administrative assistant at Lincoln Financial Group.

After deliberating, the judges declared Hardister and Maria Paula winners of the “Best Overall Dance” trophy. While each teams wins in a specific category, this is the top prize of the event.

At the conclusion of the event, Hardister took the microphone and informed the audience that Maria Paula is passionate about U.S. History. He then asker her three questions: who was the first president of the United States; who wrote the Declaration of Independence; and who warned the Americans that the British were coming. Maria Paula promptly responded with the answers to each question (George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Paul Revere, respectively).

“It was an honor to participate in this event, and I enjoyed getting to know Maria Paula and her family,” Hardister said. “The Arc of Greensboro does amazing work for people in our community. I am proud to take part in raising funds and awareness for the important services they provide.”

Monica Giffuni, the mother of Maria Paula, said, “The Dancing on the Diamond event was a very special experience for Maria Paula. It increased her self-confidence and gave her the opportunity to share her knowledge of U.S. History with Rep. Jon Hardister. Every time María Paula came home after dance practice she was excited to learn that someone else had the same passion for U.S. History. This event increased María Paula’s self-confidence, especially when they won the trophy for Best Overall Dance. As a mother of a special needs girl and as a member of the Board of Directors of The Arc of Greensboro, I’m very proud of the wonderful work that this nonprofit is doing with the support and participation of people to help our special needs community.”

“The Arc of Greensboro has taken a lead role in removing barriers and seeking opportunities to integrate people with special needs into community activities wherever possible,” said Linda Yurko, the Executive Director of The Arc of Greensboro. “The goal for our Dancing on the Diamond event is not just about fundraising, it is about educating our community about the abilities of those we serve.”

The Arc of Greensboro raised approximately $32,000 from the event.