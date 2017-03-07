Restoration Place Counseling presents 8th annual Restoration Runway: Famous

Celebrity look-alikes sport new fashions for good cause

From famed short-story writer O. Henry to actor Brandon W. Jones from Pretty Little Liars, the Piedmont has seen its share of creative stars passing through, but this month an all-new level of top celebrities will be gracing us with their presence and walking the runway for a good cause…well their dopplegangers, at least.

From Halle Berry to Debra Messing, the Triad has quite a few look-alikes—and we mean, dead-on ringers. It’s a plus, too, that they all have good hearts and are using their uncanny likeness for a good cause. On March 30, each will strut their stuff in the 8th annual Restoration Runway to support the efforts of Restoration Place Counseling, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that provides significant discounted counseling services for women and girls aged 12 and older.

The annual fashion show, run by founder and executive director of RPC, Cindy Mondello, is the largest annual fundraiser for the Christian-affiliated counseling services, earning about half of what the organization needs to operate.

“We do more than 7,000 sessions each year, and about half of those are at the $25 fee level,” Mondello said.

This year’s theme is Famous and will feature about 30 local celebrity look-alikes walking a runway and sporting fashions from local stores, like Talbot’s, Rebecca & Co. and the boutique at Fleetwood Plummer. In between groups of models, impersonating singers and dancers will entertain audience members. The full evening, which includes wine and h’orderves, as well as a silent auction, is an up-beat and fun event, but also with a powerful message. Recipients of RPC services will be giving testimonials on how their lives were saved thanks to the reduced counseling services.

The idea to host a fashion show came from Mondello’s long-time friend who was a breast cancer survivor and had done something similar to raise awareness. “(We wanted) something that we could do that would be fun but also where we could tie into our mission some way,” Mondello said. “Our models have always included petite to plus, young to old, and a variety of ethnicities – to celebrate the beauty of all women. This year is a little different with the Famous theme and doppelgangers, but I think it will be so fun…and we still will powerfully tie in our mission at the end of the show.”

Mondello says there are three primary pillars to what the organization does: Affordable, Professional and Christian. When she began the nonprofit in 2005, it was with the purpose of helping women get the help they need and integrating faith in the process. Cost is a nationally and locally documented reason as to why people don’t seek the help that they need.

“I wanted to help other women find the same healing and freedom I did,” Mondello said. “I think I feel a certain responsibility to women and that’s my heartbeat—helping others get free from life-crippling issues.”

Wanna go? The 8th annual Restoration Runway: Famous is a one-day only event on March 30 at Greensboro Country Club, 410 Sunset Drive, Greensboro. Tickets are $50-$80. For tickets and more information visit rpcounseling.org or call 336-542-2060. Attire is party festive or Hollywood glam.