Revolution Mill Apartments Welcomes First Residents

Greensboro, NC – Revolution Mill is excited to announce the occupancy of their newly completed apartments. This milestone signifies completion of major phase of redevelopment at the 50-acre historic textile campus.

Revolution Mill Apartments includes 142 one, two, and three-bedroom units which feature original hardwood flooring, timber beams, exposed brick walls, and twelve-foot windows. Resident amenities include a theater room, fitness center with yoga studio, grilling terrace, outdoor courtyards, dog park, 1 Gbps fiber internet, and electric vehicle chargers. In addition, residents will be just steps away from Natty Greene’s Kitchen + Market, Cugino Forno Pizzeria, and a planned coffee shop – all opening this spring.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our first residents to Revolution Mill,” says Development Manager Micah Kordsmeier. “There’s something transformative about a place once people call it home. Having this kind of 24/7 activity on campus is an integral part of truly making this one of Greensboro’s most authentic, vibrant spaces.”

Redevelopment of this 230,000 square foot building began in 2013, with a major stabilization investment that included a new roof and replacement of hundreds of windows. Pre-leasing began in November of 2016, and the first residents moved in on February 1. Over the next six weeks, more than 60 new residents will move into Revolution, with leasing continuing at a brisk pace. Revolution Mill Apartments is leased and managed by Kane Residential, a full-service firm well-known for the redevelopment of North Hills; an active, mixed-use district in Raleigh’s midtown.

“The vibrant space at Revolution Mill is sure to provide the city of Greensboro an exciting place to live, work, and gather,” says Frances Dunn, Regional Manager for Kane Residential. “We are very excited to bring Kane’s perspective and expertise to this beautiful, one-of-a-kind project.”

The building’s unique character allows Revolution Mill Apartments to offer something for everyone, with 26 different floor plans from which to choose. Units generally range in size from 700-1300 square feet, with rents ranging from $750-$1700 per month. In addition, a limited number of units are reserved for low and moderate income households. For additional information please visit www.revolutionmillapartments.com

Revolution Mill once operated as the largest flannel mill in the world. The campus was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984, and was designated as a Guilford County Local Landmark in 2016.

###

About Revolution Mill

Revolution Mill is a historic textile mill campus encompassing Revolution Mill and Olympic Mill sites, with adjacent land connected by North Buffalo Creek. Located just north of downtown Greensboro, Revolution began operations as the South’s first large flannel mill in 1899 and for decades anchored a thriving community of workers and craftspeople. The facility included over 640,000 feet of working space before the textile industry decline led to its closure in 1982. For the next few decades, limited sections of Revolution were renovated into office space, while other parts of the property fell into disuse and disrepair. In 2012 Self-Help assumed ownership of Revolution Mill and is completing the property’s transformation into a mixed-use development. For more information about the property, leasing availability and details surrounding commercial, residential and studio space visit www.revolutionmillgreensboro.com or call (336) 235-2393.

About Self-Help

Self-Help, a community development credit union and lender headquartered in Durham, has provided over $6.9 billion in financing to 112,000 families, individuals and businesses underserved by traditional financial institutions. It helps drive economic development and strengthen communities by financing homebuyers, nonprofits, child care centers, community health facilities, public charter schools, and residential and commercial real estate projects. Self-Help’s credit unions serve over 120,000 people in North Carolina, California, Chicago and Florida with a full range of financial products and services.

In addition to Revolution Mill, Self-Help’s long Greensboro history includes the redevelopment of the Self-Help Center downtown, a Self-Help Credit Union branch at 3400 Battleground Ave and the in-process redevelopment of the Renaissance Shops at Phillips Avenue, formerly the old Renaissance Shopping Center. In Guilford County, Self-Help has made home and commercial loans totaling $90 million, creating or maintaining an estimated 2,700 jobs. Over 70% of the loans have been to minorities, and 66% to low-income families. Learn more at www.self-help.org.