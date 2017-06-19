Ribbon Cutting at Grandover Apartment Community Marking Near Completion of Project

Tuesday, June 20th at 10:30AM at the Millis & Main Apartment Homes at Grandover Community Clubhouse – 4301 Millis Road, Jamestown

Greensboro, North Carolina – June 19, 2017 – In the Fall of 2016, Koury Corporation started construction on a new luxury apartment community, Millis and Main Apartment Homes at Grandover. A ceremonial ribbon cutting is scheduled at the complex’s Community Clubhouse for Tuesday, June 20 at 10:30am. The 192 unit community offers residents premium amenities and the “village” quaintness of Jamestown, and is an important part of the projected commercial growth of Grandover, Koury’s premier development in the southwest quadrant of Guilford County. The new complex is located across from GTCC’s Jamestown Campus and Millis Road Elementary School.

Last October, the Company broke ground on the 8.46 acre site off of Millis Road, laying the foundation for a centrally located, stand-out community comprising one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Koury Corporation’s construction division has acted as General Contractor for the $16.1 million project. The convenience and style-conscious rental customer will be awed by the end product, finishes and lifestyle amenities; unmatched in the area. Monthly rent ranges from $885 for a one bedroom-one bath, to $1,340 for a three bedroom-two bath unit. Management and leasing of the complex has been contracted with Hawthorne Residential Partners; www.hrpliving.com.

Millis and Main Apartment Homes at Grandover is situated with direct access to the new Jamestown Parkway, West Gate City Boulevard and Interstates 40 and 85. Over a decade of strategic planning for roadways by the NC Department of Transportation and collaboration with the Town of Jamestown to annex and bring water and sewer services to the site, combine to make the prime development location.

Jamestown Mayor Keith Volz said of the project; “Jamestown is very happy and pleased with Koury Corporation’s announcement to build the Millis and Main Apartment Homes at Grandover. Koury Corporation has a great reputation in the industry for building quality developments. We are very fortunate to have a good working relationship with Koury, and look forward to the completion of this project, and welcoming our new neighbors to Jamestown. “

The apartment homes offer multiple floor plans with private patios or balconies with additional storage closets. Residents of the complex will enjoy such features as a 6,000 SF Community Clubhouse with fitness facility and media area, business center, conference room, swimming pool with covered pavilion and outdoor kitchen, pet park, pup wash station, playground and private garages.

Established in 1952, Koury Corporation is a Greensboro based developer of resort and convention hotels, retail, office and industrial properties, and residential communities.

For additional information about leasing, call 336-905-8100 or view website at www.millisandmain.com.