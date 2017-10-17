Rifftrax scares up Halloween fun with ‘Night Of The Living Dead’

For the last several years, “RiffTrax Live” has been applying its patented brand of mirth and mockery to any number of popular big-screen extravaganzas – be it Anaconda (1997), Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964), Edward D. Wood Jr.’s immortal Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959) and even the recent Syfy Sharknado series – but for the Halloween season, RiffTrax’s tenacious trio have reached back into the past to resurrect one of their most popular events.

Oct. 25 will be a night to remember, as Best of Rifftrax Live: Night of the Living Dead lurches back to the silver screen in more than 700 cinemas throughout the nation, including Cinemark’s Brassfield Cinema 10 (2101 New Garden Road) and Regal’s Greensboro Grande Cinema 16 (3205 Northline Ave.) in Greensboro and Southern Theatres’ Grand 18 Winston-Salem IMAX (5601 University Parkway).

“Night of the Living Dead is one of our most popular RiffTrax titles to date,” explains Kymberli Frueh, Fathom Events vice president of programming. “We’re excited to be able to bring it back to theaters for Halloween. Mike, Kevin and Bill always put on a hysterical night of entertainment, and this zombie cult classic doesn’t disappoint.”

The Rifftrax Night of the Living Dead screening was the 11th title broadcast to cinemas since Fathom Events and Rifftrax first partnered in 2009, and proved so popular that they’ve decided to exhume it for one more showing, as master “Riff-meisters” Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett offer an ongoing, irreverent commentary on George A. Romero’s 1968 horror classic.

“I think people will enjoy our loving take on George Romero’s classic,” Nelson said. “It’s a rare privilege – and a heck of a lot of fun – to take on a movie that literally invented to genre.”

Indeed it was. Romero’s low-budget debut feature set the standard by which all subsequent zombie movies are judged. At the time of its release, some critics were dismissive – Vincent Canby of The New York Times devoted three small paragraphs to it in his negative review – but others, including Kevin Thomas of the Los Angeles Times and Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times, recognized the film’s sociological subtext and its inexorable power.

Night of the Living Dead became one of the first midnight movies and an early cult classic among film fans and is now regarded as a bona fide classic – with a 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It played theatrically well into the 1980s and spawned a spate of like-minded, gut-munching shockers – including several made by Romero himself: Dawn of the Dead (1979), Day of the Dead (1985) and Land of the Dead (2005), to name a few.

For 11 years, Nelson, Murphy and Corbett were part of the core team that brought to life the cult series “Mystery Science Theatre 3000,” in which the crew of the Satellite of Love – stranded in outer space – was forced to watch transmissions of the worst movies ever made on Earth, which they commented upon with ribald wit and addle-brained insight.

Not only did “MST3K” amass a sizable worldwide following, but it also drew attention to scores of movies best forgotten and in some cases revived interest in them as potential cult classics. During its lengthy run, the series earned two Emmy nominations (both times for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing for a Variety or Music Program), and in 1993 received the prestigious Peabody Award.

With the cancellation of “MST3K” in 1999, after 197 episodes and even a feature film released in 1995, the series continues to live on in syndication and on home-video, as well as in the hearts and minds of its fervent fans worldwide. A few years later, Nelson reunited with Murphy and Corbett to continue the tradition with “RiffTrax,” a series of downloads presented in the same style as the earlier series, with running commentary. These were followed by a series of live events that proved so popular that the “RiffTrax” screenings were born. Since 2009, there have been two dozen “RiffTrax Live” screenings – and so long as there are bad movies to be ridiculed and mocked, there’s no end in sight!

The Best of RiffTrax Live: Night of the Living Dead screening event will also include a special acknowledgment to filmmaker Romero, who died in July at age 77, but whose cinematic legacy is certainly assured.

See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2017, Mark Burger.

Wanna go?

The Best of RiffTrax Live: Night of the Living Dead event be screened 7:30 pm Wednesday, Oct. 25. Tickets at Brassfield Cinema 10 are $14.94 (general admission), $13.88 (senior citizens and students with valid ID), $12.81 (children under 12). Tickets at Greensboro Grande Stadium 16 are $13.34 (general admission). Tickets at The Grand 18 Winston-Salem IMAX are $16.01 (general admission), $13.34 (children under 12). For advance tickets or more information, you can visit the official Fathom Events website and the official RiffTrax website.