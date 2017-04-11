Rise Biscuits Donuts Steele Creek to Open Sat., April 22

Durham, NC (April 10, 2017)— Rise Biscuits Donuts, Durham, NC’s award-winning concept featuring both sweet and savory breakfast and lunch options, will open Saturday, April 22nd in the RiverGate Shopping Center in the Steele Creek neighborhood, near Lake Wylie. Rise Steele Creek is the second Charlotte metro location for the Rise franchise, following the successful opening of Rise Ballantyne in December.

To celebrate its grand opening, Rise Steele Creek will be offering free biscuits and donuts in a special preview event on Friday, April 21st to its Facebook followers. Simply like and follow Rise Steele Creek on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RiseSteeleCreek) for announcements on how to enter. Rise Steele Creek will officially open its doors on Saturday, April 22nd from 7am-2pm and will donate 10% of opening day sales to nearby Palisades Park Elementary PTSA.

“We are excited to be bringing the best dang biscuits and donuts to this special part of Charlotte,” says Rise Steele Creek franchise owner Ankit Desai. “We’re particularly proud to be supporting our local schools and hope many will help us celebrate opening day and raise money for Palisades Park Elementary PTSA to support their STEM programs.”

Rise Steele Creek is located at 12807 S. Tryon Street in the RiverGate Shopping Center, on a prime corner next to Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina. The 1,656 square foot store offers plenty of parking and a patio with outdoor seating to enjoy breakfast, lunch or satisfy the perfect craving in-between.

For more information on menu and Rise Steele Creek please visit https://risebiscuitsdonuts.com/locations/charlotte-steele-creek/.

About Rise Biscuits Donuts: Rise Biscuits Donuts has been a phenomenon in the Triangle since the first Durham store opened in 2012, drawing huge crowds and netting multiple local and national awards and a TV appearance on Food Network’s Donut Showdown. Rise serves unique biscuit sandwiches featuring everyday favorite fillings like its renowned fried chicken, country ham and sausage topped with cheeses, spreads and eggs as well as monthly specialty biscuits and sandwiches. Donuts share equal billing and are divided into old school, new school and our school categories, boasting unique flavors and toppings. Rise is open 7am-2pm daily.

Rise Biscuits Donuts currently has twelve North Carolina stores open in Charlotte (2), Raleigh (3), Durham (2), Morrisville, Holly Springs, Wilmington, Greensboro and Carrboro and just opened its first out of state location in Allen, TX. Rise has announced store openings this summer in Savannah, GA, Richmond, VA and Coral Springs, FL and has 100 franchise locations under contract. For more information about Rise Biscuits Donuts, visit www.risebiscuitsdonuts.com.

In 2014 Rise partnered exclusively with Fransmart, the franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill, to grow the Rise brand. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit http://risebiscuitsdonuts.com/franchise./