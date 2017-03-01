River Run International Film Festival announces 2017 lineup

The RiverRun International Film Festival today announced the full lineup of films for the 19th annual Festival, running March 30 – April 9, 2017. This year RiverRun will screen 151 films, including 69 features and 82 shorts from more than 40 countries.

“Our 2017 RiverRun International Film Festival features a diverse collection of over 150 films from across the globe,” said RiverRun executive director, Rob Davis. “Each of these films is reflective of our mission to engage our audiences in an exploration of new and divergent cultures and perspectives through the art of film.”

“RiverRun truly believes in not only preserving the cinematic experience by bringing unique, independent films that would rarely be seen on the big screen to our city, but also, even more, in highlighting diverse viewpoints to open lines of communication throughout our community. With a record number of submissions yet again this year, Program Coordinator, Christopher Holmes, and I worked tirelessly to curate our Festival to include a wealth of under–represented countries, individuals and stories you won’t see anywhere else,” said RiverRun Program Manager, Mary Dossinger. “We believe in pushing boundaries, highlighting new cinematic forms and providing a platform for filmmakers to connect directly with their audiences and have important conversations about our world and the human experience.”

RiverRun will kick off Opening Night with two films on Thursday, March 30. The first film is LOST IN PARIS, a lighthearted French film from the directorial team behind RiverRun favorites “Rumba” and “The Fairy,” Dominique Abel, and Fiona Gordon. When librarian Fiona receives a troubling letter from her 93-year-old Aunt in Paris, she rushes to France and finds that her aunt has disappeared. Once in Paris, Fiona runs into a genial tramp who insinuates himself into her life. The film also features a delightful performance from the late, great Emmanuelle Riva.

The second opening night film is THE PULITZER AT 100, a documentary directed by Kirk Simon, which was produced in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the award’s inception, and examines the history of the prize through riveting stories of the artists that have received the prestigious honor, and features Helen Mirren, Natalie Portman, Live Schreiber, John Lithgow and Yara Shahidi.

The Festival will close on April 9 with THE LOST CITY OF Z, directed by James Gray. This spellbinding work tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization. An epically scaled tale of courage and passion, the film also features Robert Pattison and Sienna Miller. In between, the Festival will feature a wide variety of features, documentaries, shorts and animation in competition programs, as well as many films in non-competition sections.

Included in the non-competition lineup this year is a six-screening Spotlight: Cuba on Screen, featuring films highlighting the cinema of a nation only recently accessible once again to our American consciousness. This Spotlight will afford audiences an opportunity to better understand the artistic achievements of a nation censored from us for so long behind literal and figurative blockades, including I AM CUBA, LUCIA, MEMORIES OF UNDERDEVELOPMENT, SANTA AND ANDRES, VAMPIRES IN HAVANA and a screening of Cuban shorts.

2017 OFFICIAL SELECTIONS

NARRATIVE FEATURES COMPETITION : The 2017 Narrative Features Competition is incredibly diverse, including films from around the world that range from subversive international comedies to lyrical dramas. Representing some of the very best films of the year, the eight films in the Narrative Features Competition are eligible for jury prizes and the Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP Audience Award.

AFTER LOVE – FRANCE / BELGIUM, Director: Joachim Lafosse

Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist”) and Cédric Kahn star in the new film from Joachim Lafosse, about a separating couple whose battle over their stylish apartment reveals the complexities of their relationship and the depth of the rifts between them.

DARK SKULL – BOLIVIA / QATAR, Director: Kiro Russo

Broken by the recent death of his father, a troubled young man tears through a small, indigenous town until his godfather gets him a job in the mines. With jaw-dropping, dreamlike visuals, Kiro Russo authors an atmospheric and darkly beautiful subterranean study that has become a new landmark in Bolivian cinema.

DAYVEON – USA / Director: Amman Abbasi

In the wake of his older brother’s death, 13-year-old Dayveon spends the sweltering summer days roaming his rural Arkansas town. When he falls in with a local gang, he becomes drawn to the camaraderie and violence of their world.

FOREIGN BODY – FRANCE / TUNISIA, Director: Raja Amari

Seeking refuge from her Islamist radical brother, Tunisian immigrant Samia stays at her friend Imed’s, but longs for her freedom. She finds it via a rich widow she starts working for. Their professional relationship soon turns sensual which troubles Imed, torn between his religious beliefs and his romantic desires.

LITTLE WING – FINLAND / DENMARK, Director: Selma Vilhunen

Little Wing tells the story of 12-year-old Varpu, a Finnish tween who’s quickly maturing while the flaky adults in her life still seem to never want to grow up. A desire to reconnect with her birth father sends her on a road trip full of beguiling twists, turns, and revelations.

THE ORNITHOLOGIST – PORTUGAL / FRANCE / BRAZIL, Director: João Pedro Rodrigues

Fernando, a solitary ornithologist, is looking for black storks in the heart of the jungle when he is swept away by the rapids. Rescued by a couple of Chinese pilgrims, he plunges into an eerie and dark forest that might never lead him back to the beaten path.

WE’RE STILL TOGETHER – CANADA, Director: Jesse Klein

When Chris is attacked in the street, Bobby, a manic single dad, jumps in. The two set out into the night together crashing parties, meeting girls, and eventually seeing Bobby’s estranged daughter. Chris soon discovers Bobby’s self-destructive side. Over the course of the night, they try not to lose themselves.

WINDOW HORSES – CANADA, Director: Ann Marie Fleming

In this delightfully funny and wise animated feature, a young poet with Chinese and Persian parents travels to Iran to perform at a poetry festival, reconnecting with her family’s opaque ancestral roots. “Window Horses” features stellar voice work by Sandra Oh and Ellen Page.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION : The 2017 Documentary Features Competition includes some of the year’s best real-life stories. The eight films in the Documentary Features Competition are eligible for jury prizes and the Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature.

THE CINEMA TRAVELLERS – INDIA, Directors: Shirley Abraham & Amit Madheshiya

Showmen riding cinema lorries have brought the wonder of the movies to faraway villages in India once every year. Seven decades on, as their cinema projectors crumble and film reels become scarce, their patrons are lured by slick digital technology.

FOREVER PURE – UK / ISRAEL / RUSSIA, Director: Maya Zinshtein

Beitar Jerusalem Football Club is the most popular and controversial football team in Israel: it is the only club in the Premier League never to sign an Arab player. This intimate film follows this famed club and shows how racism is destroying a team and society from within.

THE ISLANDS AND THE WHALES – UK / DENMARK, Director: Mike Day

The whale hunters of the Faroe Islands believe that hunting is vital to their way of life, but when a professor makes a grim discovery about the effects of marine pollution, environmental changes threaten to undermine the basis of their culture forever.

QUEST – USA, Director: Jonathan Olshefski

Filmed with vérité intimacy for close to a decade, this film follows Christopher “Quest” Rainey and his wife Christine’a (aka “Ma Quest”) as they open the door to their home music studio, which serves as a creative sanctuary from the strife that grips their North Philadelphia neighborhood.

SACRED – MANY / Director: Thomas Lennon

At a time when religious hatred dominates the world’s headlines, “Sacred” offers a vibrant collage of traditions and rituals shot by 40 different filmmaking teams around the world. In so doing, the film seeks to explore faith as a primary human experience and how it is used to navigate the milestones and crises of private life.

THOSE WHO JUMP (LES SAUTEURS) – DENMARK, Directors: Abou Bakar Sidibe, Moritz Siebert & Estephan Wagner

Secretly shot with a handheld camera, this film explores the refugee crisis from a first person perspective. In northern Morocco, lies the Spanish enclave of Melilla: Europe on African Land. In the mountains above, live over a thousand hopeful African migrants, watching the fence separating Morocco and Spain.

UNREST – USA/UK, Director: Jennifer Brea

Jennifer Brea is a Harvard Ph.D. student about to marry the love of her life when suddenly her body starts failing her. Hoping to shed light on her strange symptoms, Jennifer grabs a camera and films the darkest moments unfolding before her eyes.

WHOSE STREETS? – USA, Directors: Sabaah Folayan, Sabaah Jordan & Damon Davis

An unflinching look into the lives of people in Ferguson, Missouri, who took justice into their own hands after the killing of their neighbor Mike Brown at the hands of the police. It follows them as the community decides to fight back and start a global movement in the process.

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS: This year, RiverRun’s non-competition Special Presentation section features a collection of stunning new films spanning all genres. RiverRun’s Special Presentation Screenings offer audiences an early glimpse of films destined for the multiplex.

OPENING NIGHT FILMS

LOST IN PARIS – FRANCE / BELGIUM, Directors: Dominique Abel & Fiona Gordon

When librarian Fiona receives a troubling letter from her 88-year-old Aunt Martha in Paris, she rushes to France and finds that her aunt has disappeared. Once in Paris, Fiona runs in to a genial tramp who insinuates himself into her life in this amusing new feature from the directorial team behind RiverRun favorites "Rumba" and "The Fairy." The film also features a delightful performance from the late, great Emmanuelle Riva.

THE PULITZER AT 100 – USA, Director: Kirk Simon

Produced in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the award's inception, "The Pulitzer at 100" examines the history of the prize through the riveting stories of the artists that have received the prestigious honor, and features work read by Helen Mirren, Natalie Portman, Live Schreiber, John Lithgow and Yara Shahidi.

CLOSING NIGHT FILM

THE LOST CITY OF Z – USA, Director: James Gray

The spellbinding latest work from director James Gray (“The Immigrant”), “The Lost City of Z” tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization. An epically scaled tale of courage and passion, the film also features Robert Pattison and Sienna Miller and is a stirring account of a conflicted adventurer driven to the verge of obsession. Sponsored by Great Outdoor Provision Company

CENTERPIECE SCREENING

TELL THEM WE ARE RISING: THE STORY OF HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES – USA, Director: Stanley Nelson

A haven for Black intellectuals, artists and revolutionaries—and path of promise toward the American dream—Black colleges and universities have educated the architects of freedom movements and cultivated leaders in every field. They have been unapologetically Black for 150 years. For the first time ever, their story is told.

OTHER SPECIAL SCREENINGS

ABACUS: SMALL ENOUGH TO JAIL – USA, Director: Steve James

Accused of mortgage fraud by a Manhattan District Attorney, Abacus becomes the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The indictment and subsequent trial forces the Sung family to defend themselves – and their bank’s legacy in the Chinatown community.

FRANTZ – FRANCE / GERMANY, Director: François Ozon

Sponsored by Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, Gregory von Hausch, President and CEO

In the aftermath of WWI, a young German woman travels to the grave of her fiancé in France, where she finds a mysterious Frenchman who has come to pay his respects.

THE GREAT WHITE HOPE – USA, Director: Martin Ritt

Featuring 2017 Master of Cinema honoree Jane Alexander in her first role, which garnered her an Academy Award nomination, this film tells the story of boxer Jack Jefferson (James Earl Jones), a reigning heavyweight champion. When Jack attempts to cross state lines with Eleanor, a white female companion, he is sent to prison. He escapes with Eleanor’s help, however, and the two set out on a wild expedition to Europe and eventually Cuba.

THE HERO – USA, Director: Brett Haley

In UNCSA alum Brett Haley’s latest feature, an aging Western star (the iconic Sam Elliott) spends his days reliving old glories and smoking too much weed until a surprise cancer diagnosis brings his priorities into focus. As he begins a relationship with a comedian and attempts to reconnect with his daughter, he searches for one final role to cement his legacy. The film also features Laura Prepon, Krysten Ritter and Nick Offerman in supporting roles.

RUMBLE: THE INDIANS WHO ROCKED THE WORLD – CANADA, Directors: Catherine Bainbridge & Alfonso Maiorana

This powerful documentary about the role of Native Americans in contemporary music history – featuring some of the greatest music stars of our time including Robbie Robertson, Tony Bennett, Steven Tyler, Iggy Pop, North Carolina’s own Link Wray and many more – reveals how musicians of indigenous descent helped shape the soundtracks of our lives and, through their contributions, influenced popular culture.

SCORE: A FILM MUSIC DOCUMENTARY – USA, Director: Matt Schrader

Sponsored by René Katz and Richard Warren Rappaport

Featuring legendary composers like Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman and John Williams, among many others, this documentary brings Hollywood’s premier composers together to give viewers a privileged look inside the musical challenges and creative secrecy of the world’s most widely known music genre: the film score.

STRANGE WEATHER – USA, Director: Katherine Dieckmann

A poignant drama about a mother (Holly Hunter), who travels the back roads of the Deep South to settle a score. “Strange Weather” is a story of grief and forgiveness, and of looking inward to find a way to move forward.

SPOTLIGHT: CUBA ON SCREEN – RiverRun’s annual Spotlight section provides the rare opportunity to experience classic cinema curated around a central theme, be it a particular person, country, company or current. This year we are presenting a retrospective featuring films from the island nation of Cuba, highlighting the cinema of a nation only recently accessible once again to our American consciousness, in an effort to better understand the artistic achievements censored from us for so long behind literal and figurative blockades. Special guests include Dr. Ana Lopez, Editor, Studies in Spanish and Latin American Cinemas, Professor of Communication and Director of the Cuban and Caribbean Studies Institute at Tulane University and Dr. Ann Marie Stock,

William & Mary Libraries Faculty ScholarProfessor of Hispanic Studies and Film and Media Studies at the College of William & Mary.

I AM CUBA – CUBA / SOVIET UNION, Director: Mikhail Kalatozov

This sprawling vision of Cuba from 1964 was poorly received upon release and largely forgotten until the 1990s, when directors like Martin Scorsese pushed for its restoration. Alternatingly dreamlike and neo-realist, “I Am Cuba” attempts to characterize the Cuban revolution and the suffering of its citizens through an anthology of four varied vignettes. This film will be screened on a 35mm print courtesy of Milestone Films.

LUCIA – CUBA, Director: Humberto Solás

Cuban auteur Humberto Solás’ 1968 triptych traces episodes in the lives of three Cuban women, each named Lucía, from three different historical periods: the Cuban war of independence (with Spain), the 1930s, and the 1960s. The film will be screened from a 35mm print courtesy of Contemporary Films.

MEMORIES OF UNDERDEVELOPMENT – CUBA, Director: Tomás Gutiérrez Alea

Sergio, a wealthy aspiring writer, decides to stay in Cuba even though his wife and friends flee to Miami. Sergio looks back over the changes in Cuba, from the Cuban Revolution to the missile crisis, in this complex character study of alienation during the turmoil of social upheaval. The film will be screened from a recently completed digital restoration courtesy of Janus Films.

SANTA AND ANDRES – CUBA, Director: Carlos Lechuga

Santa, a young woman from the Cuban countryside, is tasked with overseeing the house arrest of Andres, a dissident gay writer. Their improbable friendship blossoms over the course of three pivotal days, as they learn they are not as different as their political loyalties would suggest.

VAMPIRES IN HAVANA (¡Vampiros en La Habana!) – CUBA, Director: Juan Padrón

In this outrageous animated feature featuring music from jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, a vampire family from Cuba is preparing for a showdown between rival gangs from America and Eastern Europe as they descend on Havana in search of a scientific breakthrough that allows vampires to exist in broad daylight. The film will be screened on a 35mm print from the collection of the UNCSA Moving Image Archive.

CUBAN SHORTS

CONNECTION

KID CHOCOLATE (on a 35mm print from the UNCSA Moving Image Archive)

PRESIDIO MODELO

SOY CUBANA

ALTERED STATES: NEW DIRECTIONS IN AMERICAN CINEMA : With technological breakthroughs and new distribution models rapidly democratizing the landscape of the motion picture industry, RiverRun’s Altered States program features a new wave of exciting, independent American filmmakers who are charting previously unexplored geography within the medium. These are films that push the creative boundaries of style, structure and content and feature diverse and authentic young voices, predominantly first or second feature films from directors just on the cusp of wider prominence in the filmmaking community. These six films are eligible for the RiverRun Altered States Audience Award.

11:55 – USA, Directors: Ari Issler & Ben Snyder

U.S. Marine Nelson Sanchez has run out of time. After being honorably discharged and returning to his economically depressed hometown, Nelson must face the consequences of the violent past he thought he had escaped. John Leguizamo and Julia Stiles also appear in supporting roles.

FITS AND STARTS – USA, Director: Laura Terruso

A struggling writer (Wyatt Cenac) can’t seem to escape his wife’s literary success. When a road trip to a publisher’s salon takes an unexpected turn, he has to face his own creative shortcomings and find a way to regain control of his life and work.

GOOD FUNK – USA, Director: Adam Kritzer

Set in Red Hook, a Brooklyn neighborhood on the verge of gentrification, “Good Funk” follows three generations of citizens whose lives intersect through acts of kindness both big and small. Director Adam Kritzer is a Greensboro, NC native.

IN THE RADIANT CITY – USA, Director: Rachel Lambert

A man must return home to rural Kentucky where he and his family, fragmented and haunted, still carry the stigma of a murder his brother committed twenty years past. The film features standout performances from UNCSA alum Michael Abbott, Jr. and this year’s Master of Cinema honoree Celia Weston.

THE OTHER KIDS – USA, Director: Chris Brown

A raw, intimate look into the struggles of six small-town teens on the verge of high school graduation, “The Other Kids” is a bold and original hybrid of fiction and nonfiction in which real teenagers collaborated with director Chris Brown to tell their own gripping, personal stories.

WHAT CHILDREN DO – USA, Director: Dean Peterson

The debut feature from director Dean Peterson, “What Children Do” is a biting yet heartfelt comedy about two estranged sisters suddenly thrust back into each other’s lives by the impending death of their grandmother and forced to try to repair their feral relationship.

FOCUS : Noteworthy titles of all shapes and sizes, including new work from emerging artists, Festival alums and veteran talents alike, as well as films generating the vital conversations that will shape the future of our society.

44 PAGES – USA, Director: Tony Shaff

“44 Pages”, directed by UNCSA alum Tony Shaff, renders a portrait of Highlights Magazine following the creation of the cultural phenomenon’s 70th Anniversary issue. Along the way we are introduced to the quirky people who passionately produce the monthly publication for “the world’s most important people”– children.

THE AGE OF CONSEQUENCES – GERMANY / SPAIN / JORDAN / USA, Director: Jared P. Scott

This startling documentary looks at the impacts of climate change through the lens of national security and global stability. Military and scientific experts analyze Syria, the Arab Spring, and the European refugee crisis to illustrate how climate change stressors can spark societal conflict.

BRAVE NEW JERSEY– USA, Director: Jody Lambert

Sponsored by Hanesbrands, Inc.

Tony Hale, Dan Bakkedahl and UNCSA alum Anna Camp star in this comedy about a small New Jersey town swept up by hysteria on the night of Orson Welles’ legendary 1938 ‘War of the Worlds’ radio broadcast–the hoax which fooled millions into believing America was being invaded by Martians.

THE COUNTRY DOCTOR – FRANCE, Director: Thomas Lilti

Everyone in the French countryside counts on Jean-Pierre, the doctor who heals and reassures them day in and day out. Now Jean-Pierre is sick, so he trains Natalie, a young doctor, to assist him. But will she be able to replace the man who is believed to be irreplaceable?

DOLORES – USA, Director: Peter Bratt

In the volumes written about Cesar Chavez, there’s little mention of Dolores Huerta, although she was his partner and co-founder of the United Farm Workers. “Dolores” sheds light on this enigmatic, intensely private woman who is among the most important activists in American history.

FAMILY LIFE – CHILE, Directors: Alicia Scherson & Cristian Jimenez

While housesitting for a distant cousin, a lonely man fabricates the existence of a vindictive ex-wife withholding his daughter in order to gain the sympathy of the single mother he just met.

FIRST LADY OF THE REVOLUTION – USA / COSTA RICA, Director: James Mirabello

While visiting an aunt and uncle in the exotic countryside of Costa Rica, a young southern belle from Alabama accepted a ride on the back of a motorcycle belonging to a local charismatic farmer — a ride that would propel her down narrow mountain roads and into history.

THE GUYS NEXT DOOR – USA / ITALY, Directors: Amy Geller & Allie Humenuk

Meet Erik and Sandro, a gay married couple, and their friend Rachel who was the surrogate for their two daughters. Rachel, who is in her 40s, is married and has three children of her own. Together, they form a unique extended family.

LOOK & SEE: A PORTRAIT OF WENDELL BERRY – USA, Directors: Laura Dunn & Jef Sewell

Filmed across four season in the farming cycle, this film blends observational scenes of farming life and interviews with farmers and community members in Henry County, KY with evocative, carefully framed shots of the surrounding landscape and the voice of famed author, activist and farmer Wendell Berry.

PRISON DOGS – USA, Directors: Perri Peltz & Geeta Gandbhir

A story of love, loss, and redemption, “Prison Dogs” focuses on the impact of a unique dog training program that gives two of the most marginalized populations in our society — prison inmates and veterans — a second chance.

Note: The second screening on April 8 will also accommodate the visually impaired with Voice of Vision

THE PROMISE – GERMANY / UK / DENMARK / SWEDEN, Directors: Marcus Vetter & Karin Steinberger

Jens Soering, the geeky son of a German diplomat and Elizabeth Haysom, the worldly daughter of a steel executive, were an unlikely couple. When Elizabeth’s parents were brutally murdered, however, their rural Virginia community was thrust into the heart of a true crime story that remains murky even today.

PUSHING DEAD – USA, Director: Tom E. Brown

When an HIV positive writer accidentally deposits a $100 birthday check, he is dropped from his insurance for earning too much. In this new era of sort-of universal care, can he come up with thousands to pay out-of-pocket? James Roday, Danny Glover and Robin Weigert star.

SWIM TEAM – USA, Director: Lara Stolman

Sponsored by iCan House

In New Jersey, the parents of one autistic boy take matters into their own hands. They form a competitive swim team, recruiting multiethnic autistic teens and training them with high expectations and zero pity. As they vie for state and national championships, what happens next alters the course of the boys’ lives.

TRACKTOWN – USA, Directors: Alexi Pappas & Jeremy Teicher

Sponsored by John Whitaker

A young, talented, and lonely long-distance runner (played by Greek Olympic runner Alexi Pappas) twists her ankle as she prepares for the Olympic Trials and must do something she’s never done before: take a day off.

THE TRANSFIGURATION – USA, Director: Michael O’Shea

14-year-old Milo is an orphan and an outsider, ignored by his schoolmates and bullied by older kids. He takes refuge in his Queens apartment and immerses himself in the world of the vampire, but a chance encounter with new neighbor Sophie leads him to develop unexpected feelings.

URMILA: MY MEMORY IS MY POWER – GERMANY / NEPAL / NORWAY, Director: Susan Gluth

Urmila was a domestic slave for twelve years of her life. Now she is 24 years old and wants to change her country Nepal for the better. Watch as this powerful young woman and future global leader finds her own path to freedom.

VISITOR’S DAY – USA / MEXICO, Director: Nicole Opper

Sixteen-year-old Juan Carlos ran away from an abusive home and lived on the streets of Mexico City before finding a unique group home located in Puebla, Mexico. During the most transformative year of his life, he struggles to overcome his sense of abandonment and forgive his father.

WENDY WHELAN: RESTLESS CREATURE – USA, Directors: Linda Saffire & Adam Schlesinger

Wendy Whelan, one of the greatest dancers of our time, is coming to terms with the end of her ballet career and is forced to reinvent herself for the world to see her in a different light. Follow along as she shares her struggle to rediscover her artistic potential.

FILMS WITH CLASS : RiverRun’s year-round education program gives area educators the opportunity to expose their students to Festival films. During the Festival, students attend and participate in private screenings with the filmmakers and special guests. Sponsored by Wells Fargo

OLYMPIC PRIDE, AMERICAN PREJUDICE – USA / GERMANY, Director: Deborah Riley Draper

In 1936, when eighteen African-American athletes participated in the Berlin Olympic Games, history forgot all except one. This is the story of the other 17. Sponsored by Wells Fargo

SERENADE FOR HAITI – USA, Director: Owsley Brown

Filmed over a seven-year period in Haiti, this documentary captures a rare look at a country plagued with poverty and political violence and finds a story of transcendence as the children and faculty of the Sainte Trinité Music School turn to music to unlock the power of their own lives. Sponsored by Wells Fargo

SUPERGIRL – USA / Director: Jesse Auritt

Naomi Kutin seems like a typical Orthodox Jewish pre-teen, until her extraordinary powerlifting talent transforms the lives of her family and thrusts her into news headlines. The film follows Naomi’s unique coming-of-age story as she fights to hold on to her lifting titles while navigating the perils of adolescence. Sponsored by Wells Fargo

FROM THE ARCHIVES : We strive to annually shine a light on the importance of screening film on 35mm and 70mm film prints and have partnered with Winston-Salem’s own renowned University of North Carolina School of the Arts Moving Image Archive to draw attention to preserving our shared cinematic history. This year we are shining a light on the fantastic 70mm prints housed in their archive which are very rarely seen and will be quite a sight to behold!

THE EMERALD FOREST (1985) – UK, Director: John Boorman

After the son of engineer Bill Markham (Powers Booth) is abducted by an aboriginal tribe on the edge of the Amazon rainforest, the engineer spends the next 10 years searching for him in this under-seen gem from British master John Boorman (“Deliverance”). Presented on a 70mm print from the collection of the UNCSA Moving Image Archive.

GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) – USA, Director: Ivan Reitman

Three former parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost removal service in Ivan Reitman’s blockbuster 1984 comedy starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis. Who you gonna call? Presented on a 70mm print from the collection of the UNCSA Moving Image Archive.

IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993) – USA, Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Secret Service agent Frank Horrigan (Clint Eastwood) couldn’t save Kennedy, but he’s determined not to let a clever assassin take out this president in Wolfgang Petersen’s action-thriller, also starring John Malkovich and Rene Russo. Presented on a 70mm print from the collection of the UNCSA Moving Image Archive.

LAWRENCE OF ARABIA (1962) – UK / USA Director: David Lean

David Lean’s Academy Award-winning masterpiece, starring Peter O’Toole, tells the epic story of T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united and led the diverse, often warring, Arab tribes during World War I in order to fight the Turks. Winner of seven Academy Awards, the film co-stars Alec Guinness, Omar Sharif and Anthony Quinn. This film was meant to be seen on the big screen! Presented on 70mm.

RIVERRUN FAMILY DAY

All RiverRun Family Day events listed are FREE and open to the public! RiverRun has put together another fantastic line-up of free events for audiences of all ages for our second annual Family Day! Beginning with our Saturday Morning Cartoons and ending with a screening under the stars, we hope to have you all join in the fun!

SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS

Sponsored by Salem Smiles Orthodontics

Each year RiverRun presents our own version of Saturday Morning Cartoons to our young audiences. We search high and low for the best new animated shorts that we think will appeal to both children and adults alike. This year we have a wide array of films encompassing many different interesting animation techniques and stories. Saturday Morning Cartoons has something for all ages!

PEPPERCORN THEATRE: LIVE AT RIVERRUN

Peppercorn Theatre at Kaleideum will present a short stage play before the screening of the new animated short film “Stick Man.”

WHAT GOES UP … a short play for ages 4 & up

Two architects are at it again to find out who can build the sturdiest structure! Watch as they test their creations and help them decide which building can stand up to the challenge and which building must come down.

STICK MAN

Sponsored by Triad Moms On Main

Stick Man (voiced by Martin Freeman, aka Dr. Watson on BBC’s Sherlock) lives in the family tree with his Stick Lady Love and their three stick children. Join Stick Man on his incredible adventure across the seasons as he runs from a playful dog, gets thrown in a river, escapes from a swan’s nest and even ends up on top of a fire and other adventures along the way, finally encountering Santa (voiced by Hugh Bonneville aka Lord Grantham of Downton Abbey). Will he get back to his family in time for Christmas?

OUTDOOR SCREENING

Sponsored by Mast General Store

Join us at Bailey Park in the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter for a free outdoor screening of the 1971 Gene Wilder classic,”Willy Wonka &the Chocolate Factory”. Make sure to come early to take fun photos in Mobile Photo’s free photo booth and enjoy food and beverages for sale from Juicy Bird food truck, Dewey’s Ice Cream Cart, Twin City Hive and Hoots Beer Company. The Buskervilles will provide live music, Twin City Hive will hand out limited-edition RiverRun chocolate bars, and Mast General Store will give away prizes to five lucky Golden Ticket holders before the movie begins — so come, hang out, socialize, eat and maybe even win an awesome prize! Rain location: Inside Biotech Place. Non-Profit Community Partner support from Imprints Cares

WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY – USA, Director: Mel Stuart

On a whirlwind tour of Wonka’s incredible, edible realm of chocolate waterfalls, elfish Oompa-Loompas and industrial-sized confections, a boy named Charlie will discover the sweetest secret of all: a generous heart.

April 1 / Bailey Park – 445 N. Patterson Ave. / 6:30pm Event Begins – 8:00pm Film Starts

NC STORIES : This section boasts North Carolina filmmakers using their talents to creatively render compelling tales. These films serve to underscore the wealth of accomplished storytellers we have producing work within this great state.

CHAIRMAN JONES – USA, Director: Anna R. Jones

“Chairman Jones” tells the story of a self-educated farmer who disregards racism and lack of education and emerges as a trailblazer during the tense 1969 school desegregation crisis in Northampton County, leading the fight to end nearly a century of inequality in education.

FINDING HOME – USA, Director: Nick Westfall

After getting fired and divorcing his wife, Courtland is faced with his biggest challenge yet. He must find a home for a young boy. Triad native Cullen Moss stars in this heartwarming comedic tale of second chances.

PURPLE DREAMS – USA, Director: Joanne Hock

This three-year journey serves as an inspirational window into the lives of inner-city, at-risk students in Charlotte, NC, who succeed at their passion while embracing the transformative power of their arts education.

THE TIES THAT BIND – USA, Director: Diana Newton

When their youngest sibling unexpectedly “gets real” about being transgendered, a journey of transformation ensues for a Southern family. Reflecting today’s culture wars, longstanding beliefs and generational differences surface among the Newtons as they seek a new normal.

TRUTH UNDERGROUND – USA, Director: Gerret Warner

Three spoken word poets struggle through poverty, discrimination, PTSD and abandonment to illuminate what fellow North Carolinian poet Maya Angelou called ‘a brave and startling truth.’

SHORTS PROGRAMS : Many of the world’s best filmmakers started their careers making short films. It’s a medium that requires concise editing, great storytelling and the ability to render an entire story in just a few minutes. RiverRun’s Shorts Program features 10 collections of shorts from around the world, eight of which are in competition and will be evaluated by our juries.

NARRATIVE SHORTS PROGRAM 1 :

ALUMINUM

APOLO81

BY THE POOL

THE DAM

RETURN VOYAGE

UNIVITILLEN

WEG MET WILLEM

NARRATIVE SHORTS PROGRAM 2 :

CHICKEN / EGG

CUBS

GEMA

GOLIATH

GRAND OPENING

HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT IN 4 EASY STEPS

PILLOW TALK

TEN SECONDS OF CARLA

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION – The winner of RiverRun’s Best Documentary Short jury prize will be eligible to be nominated for an Academy Award®.

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS PROGRAM 1 :

219

THE CAROUSEL

FRANS LANTING: THE EVOLUTION OF LIFE

NORIAKI

THE REINVENTION OF NORMAL

REFUGE

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS PROGRAM 2 :

THE COLLECTION

EYE, CAMERA

THE OFFERING

RAISED BY KRUMP

THE SUBMARINE

WAITING FOR HASSANA

ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION – The winner of RiverRun’s Best Animated Short jury prize will be eligible to be nominated for an Academy Award®.

ANIMATED SHORTS PROGRAM 1 :

AGAIN

THE ALAN DIMENSION

AU REVOIR BALTHAZAR

DRIFTING AWAY

FOX AND THE WHALE

PERCHED

VACANCY

WELCOME TO MY LIFE

ANIMATED SHORTS PROGRAM 2 :

AMPERSAND

DEAR DEATH

LETHE

LOVE

NICE TO MEETEOR YOU

THE STUNT MANUAL

“THE TALK”: TRUE STORIES ABOUT THE BIRDS & THE BEES

TEA TIME

TO BUILD A FIRE

SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS – Sponsored by Salem Smiles Orthodontics

THE BOOKWORM

THE CONTROLLER

DECORATIONS

DUST BUDDIES

INSIDE JOB

INVISIBLE

LAST SHOT

THE LITTLE SHOEMAKER (LE PETIT CORDONNIER)

NEILA

ONCE UPON A STAR

THE QUEEN’S TALE

THE SECRET HANDSHAKE

SPLASH

THE WISHGRANTER

LATE NIGHT SHORTS :

AMEN

CREAM

CURVE

A FAMILY AFFAIR

LIGHTNINGFACE

POPSY

RUM

SOURTOE: THE STORY OF THE SORRY CANNIBAL

NORTH CAROLINA SHORTS PROGRAM 1 – Sponsored by Nelson Mullins

ALL SKATE, EVERYBODY SKATE

CHESTER

THE IMAGINARY VILLAGE OF ALLAN GURGANUS

LOOKING GOOD

SOUL CITY

NORTH CAROLINA SHORTS PROGRAM 2 – Sponsored by Nelson Mullins

CAVIAR DREAMS

HOME ON THE ROAD

THE MILD, MILD WEST

THE ORIGINAL RICHARD MCMAHAN

PARCHMENT WINGS

WEIGHT

RIVERRUN AT RED CINEMAS

RIVERRUN AT RED CINEMAS

Thanks to a partnership with RED Cinemas, an upscale movie theatre in Greensboro, RiverRun is expanding its reach! We are screening three films, from three different sections of our program, in an effort to allow more people to experience what this Festival has to offer.

11:55 – USA, Directors: Ari Issler & Ben Snyder

U.S. Marine Nelson Sanchez has run out of time. After being honorably discharged and returning to his economically depressed hometown, Nelson must face the consequences of the violent past he thought he had escaped. John Leguizamo and Julia Stiles also appear in supporting roles.

APRIL 3 / 7:00PM

TELL THEM WE ARE RISING: THE STORY OF HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES – USA, Director: Stanley Nelson

A haven for Black intellectuals, artists and revolutionaries—and path of promise toward the American dream—Black colleges and universities have educated the architects of freedom movements and cultivated leaders in every field. They have been unapologetically Black for 150 years. For the first time ever, their story is told.

APRIL 4 / 7:00PM

LOST IN PARIS – FRANCE / BELGIUM, Directors: Dominique Abel, Fiona Gordon

When librarian Fiona receives a troubling letter from her 93-year-old Aunt Martha in Paris, she rushes to France and finds that her aunt has disappeared. Once in Paris, Fiona runs in to a genial tramp who insinuates himself into her life in this amusing new feature from the directorial team behind RiverRun favorites “Rumba” and “The Fairy.” The film also features a delightful performance from the late, great Emmanuelle Riva. Presented by PNC Bank

APRIL 5 / 7:00PM

PANELS/EVENTS :

RIVERRUN GALA – Presented by PNC Bank

March 31 / 9:00PM

Millennium Center – 101 West 5th St. – $18

PANEL: CREATING A FILM SCORE

April 1 / 3:00PM

UNCSA – Main Theatre – FREE

CONVERSATION WITH MASTER OF CINEMA CELIA WESTON

April 2 / 3:00PM

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts – Mountcastle Black Box- FREE

PITCH FEST & PANEL

April 7 / 10:00AM

Hanesbrands Theatre – 209 North Spruce Street – FREE

PANEL: SO YOU’VE MADE A FILM…

April 7 / 1:30PM

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts – Mountcastle Black Box – FREE

THE GREAT WHITE HOPE SCREENING & Q&A WITH MASTER OF CINEMA HONOREE JANE ALEXANDER

April 7 / 7:30PM

UNCSA – Babcock Theatre – $12

SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2017 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers.

ABOUT RIVERRUN: The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.