RIVERRUN ANNOUNCES DISCUSSIONS & PANEL EVENTS

Actors Karen Allen, Jane Alexander, Blanche Baker, Celia Weston to attend

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina – The RiverRun International Film Festival today announced a series of tributes, discussion and panel events to be held during the upcoming Festival March 30 – April 9, 2017.

These events include:

FROM IN FRONT OF THE CAMERA TO BEHIND THE CAMERA

April 1 / 11:00 AM

UNCSA BABCOCK THEATRE

FREE

Join Karen Allen and Blanche Baker for this free panel as they discuss working on both sides of the camera in a conversation with Dale Pollock. Karen Allen has starred in such films as “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Scrooged” and “Starman” and Blanche Baker has starred in such films as “The Seduction of Joe Tynan,” “French Postcards” and “Sixteen Candles.” Both women have written and directed new short films, and Karen Allen’s “A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud.” and Blanche Baker’s “Streetwrite” will be screened during the panel.

PANEL: CREATING A FILM SCORE

April 1 / 3:00 PM

UNCSA – MAIN THEATRE

FREE

Following the screening of the film “Score: A Film Music Documentary” we will have a short panel discussion with Chris Heckman, Chair of Film Music Composition in the School of Filmmaking at UNCSA and others to discuss the importance of film scores and the work that goes into creating them. This panel will be moderated by Matt Rogers from NPR affiliate 89.9 WDAV radio.

CONVERSATION WITH MASTER OF CINEMA CELIA WESTON

April 2 / 3:00 PM

MILTON RHODES CENTER – 251 N. SPRUCE ST. – MOUNTCASTLE BLACK BOX

FREE

Join us for a very special conversation, moderated by filmmaker Angus MacLachlan, with 2017 Master of Cinema honoree Celia Weston in the Mountcastle Black Box at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, where she will be presented with the award. Ms. Weston is a highly accomplished actress of both stage and screen who has appeared in numerous films including “Junebug,” “The Extra Man” (RiverRun ’10), “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Far From Heaven” and “In the Bedroom” among many others and is at RiverRun this year with a film in our Altered States: New Directions in American Cinema section called “In the Radiant City.”

PITCH FEST & PANEL

April 7 / 10:00 AM

HANESBRANDS THEATRE– 209 N. SPRUCE ST.

FREE

In an effort to further promote the development of new filmmaking talent, RiverRun is again joining forces with universities around the state to present Pitch Fest. Student filmmakers will pitch their ideas for new documentaries to our panel of expert judges in the hopes of being awarded a cash prize and recognition within the industry. Following the competition judges will participate in a discussion about current trends in documentary filmmaking.

PANEL: SO YOU’VE MADE A FILM…

April 7 / 1:30 PM

MILTON RHODES CENTER – 251 N. SPRUCE ST. – MOUNTCASTLE BLACK BOX

FREE

Following our annual Pitch Fest competition we will have a panel targeted to new filmmakers wanting to learn more from our industry representatives about the best steps to take after you have made your first (or second, or third) film and get it to audiences. With new digital innovations and streaming platforms, festivals, etc… there are constantly new and engaging ways to find audiences.

“THE GREAT WHITE HOPE” SCREENING AND

Q&A WITH MASTER OF CINEMA JANE ALEXANDER

April 7 / 7:30 PM

UNCSA BABCOCK THEATRE – $12

Featuring 2017 Master of Cinema honoree Jane Alexander in her first role, which garnered her an Academy Award nomination, this film tells the story of boxer Jack Jefferson (James Earl Jones), a reigning heavyweight champion. When Jack attempts to cross state lines with Eleanor, a white female companion, he is sent to prison. He escapes with Eleanor’s help, and the two set out on a wild expedition to Europe and eventually Cuba. Jane Alexander will be presented with RiverRun’s 2017 Master of Cinema Award following the screening. There will be a book signing afterwards sponsored by Bookmarks.

A special encore presentation of this event will be held Saturday, April 8 at 5:00 pm in Greensboro at RED Cinemas, with a reception and book signing at Pig Pounder Brewery following. This event is generously supported by Adams Electric and Scuppernong Books!

TICKETS AND INFO: Tickets may be purchased at the Stevens Center Box Office, via www.riverrunfilm.com or over the phone at (336)721–1945.

RIVERRUN TICKETS & INFO: RiverRun’s popular Ticket Samplers, redeemable for 10 film tickets for the price of nine, are now on sale at the Stevens Center Box Office. For more information about the many benefits of becoming a RiverRun member, visit www.riverrunfilm.com/donate. Get tickets at the Stevens Center Box Office, via www.riverrunfilm.com or over the phone at (336)721–1945. Tickets for RiverRun at RED Cinemas screenings are available through the RED Cinemas box office at 1305 Battleground Avenue in Greensboro or online at redcinemas.com.

ABOUT RIVERRUN: The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.