RiverRun Day-by-Day

RiverRun International Film Festival is finally here! There are lots of exciting events happening and film industry guests in town for the Festival March 30 – April 9, 2017.

Here is a sampling of the daily events and directors, celebrities and other guests here each day:

Thursday, March 30

Events:

Opening Night films:

“The Pulitzer at 100” “Lost in Paris”

7:00 p.m. 7:30 pm

Hanesbrands Theatre SECCA

209 N. Spruce St. 750 Marguerite Dr.

Winston-Salem, NC Winston-Salem, NC

Guests in town 3/30:

Mike Abbott – “In the Radiant City” Amber Adams – “Finding Home” Karen Allen – “A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud.” Anna Jones – “Chairman Jones” Ana Lopez – Cuban Spotlight Guest Michael O’Shea – “The Transfiguration” Bill Reddington & Guille Isa – “The Offering” Kirk Simon – “The Pulitzer at 100” Robin Ungar – “Soy Cubana” Nick Westfall – “Finding Home”

Friday, March 31

Events:

Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!

RiverRun Gala / 9:00pm-1:00 am / Millennium Center with The Plaids, filmmakers, free photo booth drinks and desserts!

Guests in town 3/31:

Amman Abbasi – “Dayveon”

Mike Abbott, Rachel Lambert – “In the Radiant City”

Amber Adams, Nick Westfall – “Finding Home”

Karen Allen & Blanche Baker – Discussion Panelists: From in Front of the Camera to Behind the Camera”

Anna Jones – “Chairman Jones”

Jesse Klein – “We’re Still Together”

Ana Lopez – Cuban Spotlight films guest speaker

Kelly Nyks – “The Age of Consequences”

Michael O’Shea – “The Transfiguration”

Dean Peterson – “What Children Do”

Bill Reddington & Guille Isa – “The Offering”

Linda Saffire & Adam Schlesinger – “Wendy Whelan: Restless Creature”

Matt Schrader – “Score”

Kirk Simon – “The Pulitzer at 100”

Karin Steinberger – “The Promise”

Saturday, April 1

Events:

Saturday Morning Cartoons / 9:15 a.m. / Hanesbrands Theatre

with craft by SECCA, fun door prizes &Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Panel: From in Front of the Camera to Behind the Camera – with Karen Allen and Blanche Baker, moderated by Dale Pollock / 11:00 a.m. / UNCSA Babcock Theatre / FREE

Peppercorn Theatre short play / Animated short: STICK MAN / 1:00 p.m. / Hanesbrands Theatre / FREE

Outdoor Screening: Willy Wonka & Chocolate Factory / 6:30 p.m. gates open / Live music – Buskervilles / 8:00 p.m. film / chocolate bars / photo booth / more! / FREE

Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!

Guests in town 4/1:

Amman Abbasi – “Dayveon”

Celia Weston (Master of Cinema honoree), Mike Abbott, Rachel Lambert – “In the Radiant City”

Amber Adams, Nick Westfall – “Finding Home”

Karen Allen & Blanche Baker – Discussion Panelists: From in Front of the Camera to Behind the Camera”

Monica Berra & Gini Richards – “Soul City”

Katherine Dieckmann – “Strange Weather”

Brian Gersten – “Caviar Dreams”

Anna Jones – “Chairman Jones”

Jesse Klein – “We’re Still Together”

Ana Lopez – Cuban Spotlight films guest speaker

Kelly Nyks – “The Age of Consequences”

Michael O’Shea – “The Transfiguration”

Dean Peterson – “What Children Do”

Bill Reddington & Guille Isa – “The Offering”

Linda Saffire & Adam Schlesinger – “Wendy Whelan: Restless Creature”

Matt Schrader – “Score”

Kirk Simon – “The Pulitzer at 100”

Karin Steinberger – “The Promise”

Lara Stolman – “Swim Team”

Laura Terruso – “Fits & Starts”

Robin Ungar – “Soy Cubana”

Sunday, April 2

Events:

Conversation & Award Presentation with Celia Weston / Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts / Mountcastle Room / 251 N. Spruce St. / 3:00 p.m. / FREE

Animated Shorts (repeat screening of Saturday Morning Cartoons) / Sensory-Friendly Screening for those on the Autism Spectrum / 1:30 pm. / SECCA / 750 Marguerite Dr. / FREE

Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!

Guests in Town 4/2:

Amman Abbasi – “Dayveon”

Amber Adams, Nick Westfall – “Finding Home”

Monica Berra & Gini Richards – “Soul City”

Chris Brown – “The Other Kids”

Katherine Dieckmann – “Strange Weather”

Brian Gersten – “Caviar Dreams”

Brett Haley – “ The Hero”

Jesse Klein – “We’re Still Together”

Christy McGill – “Serenade for Haiti”

Kelly Nyks – “The Age of Consequences”

Dean Peterson – “What Children Do”

Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”

Bill Reddington & Guille Isa – “The Offering”

Adam Roffman – “The Collection”

Linda Saffire & Adam Schlesinger – “Wendy Whelan: Restless Creature”

Kirk Simon – “The Pulitzer at 100”

Lara Stolman – “Swim Team”

Olympia Stone – “The Original Richard McMahan”

Laura Terruso – “Fits & Starts”

Nichole Triche – “All Skate, Everybody Skate”

Robin Ungar – “Soy Cubana”

Will Weldon, Allan Gurganus & Jane Holding – “The Imaginary Village of

Allan Gurganus”

Celia Weston (Master of Cinema honoree), Mike Abbott, Rachel Lambert

“In the Radiant City”

Monday, April 3

Events:

Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!

Guests in Town 4/3:

Amman Abbasi – “Dayveon”

Chris Brown – “The Other Kids”

Brett Haley – “The Hero”

Justin Levy – “Sacred” & “Supergirl”

Christy McGill – “Serenade for Haiti”

Stanley Nelson – “Tell Them We Are Rising”

Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”

Lara Stolman – “Swim Team”

Tuesday, April 4

Events:

Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!

Guests in Town 4/4:

Chris Brown – “The Other Kids”

Andrea Kalin – “First Lady of the Revoution”

Jody Lambert – “Brave New Jersey”

Justin Levy – “Sacred” & “Supergirl”

Christy McGill – “Serenade for Haiti”

Stanley Nelson – “Tell Them We Are Rising”

Diana Newton – “The Ties That Bind”

Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”

Wednesday, April 5

Events:

Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!

Guests in Town 4/5:

Chris Brown – “The Other Kids”

Alain Delannoy – “The Talk: True Stories…”

Sarah Hiorns & Nathalie Sandstad – “The Queen’s Tale”

Andrea Kalin – “First Lady of the Revoution”

Jody Lambert – “Brave New Jersey”

Justin Levy – “Sacred” & “Supergirl”

Diana Newton – “The Ties That Bind”

Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”

Gerrett Warner, Mimi Gredy & Ned Phillips – “Truth Underground”

Lauren Wissot – Filmmaker Magazine

Thursday, April 6

Events:

Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!

Guests in Town 4/6:

Jane Alexander – Master of Cinema, “The Great White Hope”

Victor Almanzar – “11:55”

Raja Amari – “Foreign Body”

Brian Belovarac – Narrative Features Juror

Clint Bowie – Narrative Features Juror

Caroline Breder-Watts – Doc Features Juror

Matt & Nathalie Brunson – Film Critic

Joy Buran – Animated Shorts Juror

Alain Delannoy – “The Talk: True Stories…”

Deborah Riley Draper – “Olympic Pride”

Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”

James Duff – Narrative Shorts Juror

Jason Gorber – Documentary Features Juror

Rebecca Green – “44 Pages”

Sarah Hiorns & Nathalie Sandstad – “The Queen’s Tale”

Julien Homsy – “Popsy”

Michael Koresky – Advisory Board Member, Film Comment Magazine

Adam Kritzer & Marjan Mohajer – “Good Funk”

Jody Lambert – “Brave New Jersey”

Lisa Lucas – Narrative Features Juror

Noelle Melody – Animated shorts Juror

Gerrett Warner, Mimi Gredy & Ned Phillips – “Truth Underground”

Jeff Reichert – Pitch Fest Juror

Rosemary Rotondi – Documentary Shorts Juror

Amy Shumacher – Pitch Fest Juror

Jeremy Teicher – “Tracktown”

Dolly Turner – Doc Features Juror

Greg Von Hausch – Narrative Shorts Juror

Lauren Wissot – Filmmaker Magazine

Jeremy Workman – Pitch Fest Juror

Friday, April 7

Events:

Pitch Fest and Panel / 10:00a.m.-1:30 p.m. / Hanesbrands / FREE

Panel: So You’ve Made a Film / 1:30 p.m. / Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts / Mountcastle Room / FREE

Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!

Guests in Town 4/7:

Jane Alexander – Master of Cinema, “The Great White Hope”

Victor Almanzar – “11:55”

Raja Amari – “Foreign Body”

Jake Armstrong – Animated Shorts Juror

Brian Belovarac – Narrative Features Juror

Clint Bowie – Narrative Features Juror

Caroline Breder-Watts – Doc Features Juror

Matt & Nathalie Brunson – Film Critic

Joy Buran – Animated Shorts Juror

Alain Delannoy – “The Talk: True Stories…”

Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”

James Duff – Narrative Shorts Juror

Amy Geller – “The Guys Next Door”

Jason Gorber – Documentary Features Juror

Rebecca Green – “44 Pages”

Sarah Hiorns & Nathalie Sandstad – “The Queen’s Tale”

Julien Homsy – “Popsy”

Michael Koresky – Advisory Board Member, Film Comment Magazine

Adam Kritzer & Marjan Mohajer – “Good Funk”

Jody Lambert – “Brave New Jersey”

Lisa Lucas – Narrative Features Juror

Noelle Melody – Animated shorts Juror

Keith Powell – “Pillow Talk” & Spark Award honoree

Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”

Jeff Reichert – Pitch Fest Juror

Rosemary Rotondi – Documentary Shorts Juror

Tony Shaff – “44 Pages”

Summer Shelton – Narrative Shorts Juror

Amy Shumacher – Pitch Fest Juror

Andy Smith – Doc Shorts Juror

Thom Southerland – “Lonely Kingdom”

Ann Marie Stock – Cuban Spotlight guest

Olympia Stone – “The Original Richard McMahan”

Jeremy Teicher – “Tracktown”

Dolly Turner – Doc Features Juror

Greg Von Hausch – Narrative Shorts Juror

Gerrett Warner, Mimi Gredy & Ned Phillips – “Truth Underground”

Jeremy Workman – Pitch Fest Juror

Saturday, April 8

Events:

Saturday Morning Cartoons / 9:30 a.m. / Hanesbrands Theatre / FREE / performance by Peppercorn at Kaliedium, fun door prizes & Krispy Kreme Doughnuts!

Screening of “Prison Dogs” / 4:00 p.m. / Hanesbrands Theatre / Accessible to the blind & visually-impaired. Industries for the Blind will bring its innovative Voice of Vision audio description service to the screening. Film enthusiasts who are blind or visually-impaired can hear live narration of the visual components of the film. Patrons are given wireless receivers and headphones as a team of sighted volunteers narrates in real time.

Guests in Town 4/8:

Jane Alexander – Master of Cinema, “The Great White Hope”

Victor Almanzar – “11:55”

Raja Amari – “Foreign Body”

Jake Armstrong – Animated Shorts Juror

Brian Belovarac – Narrative Features Juror

Clint Bowie – Narrative Features Juror

Caroline Breder-Watts – Doc Features Juror

Matt & Nathalie Brunson – Film Critic

Joy Buran – Animated Shorts Juror

Alain Delannoy – “The Talk: True Stories…”

James Duff – Narrative Shorts Juror

Geeta Gandbhir & Tracy Pennycuick – “Prison Dogs” (with her service dog!)

Amy Geller – “The Guys Next Door”

Jason Gorber – Documentary Features Juror

Rebecca Green – “44 Pages”

Robin Grey & Joanne Hock – “Purple Dreams”

Sarah Hiorns & Nathalie Sandstad – “The Queen’s Tale”

Julien Homsy – “Popsy”

Michael Koresky – Advisory Board Member, Film Comment Magazine

Adam Kritzer & Marjan Mohajer – “Good Funk”

Lisa Lucas – Narrative Features Juror

Noelle Melody – Animated shorts Juror

Keith Powell – “Pillow Talk” & Spark Award honoree

Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”

Jeff Reichert – Pitch Fest Juror

Rosemary Rotondi – Documentary Shorts Juror

Tony Shaff – “44 Pages”

Summer Shelton – Narrative Shorts Juror

Andy Smith – Doc Shorts Juror

Ben Snyder – “11:55”

Thom Southerland – “Lonely Kingdom”

Ann Marie Stock – Cuban Spotlight guest

Dolly Turner – Doc Features Juror

Greg Von Hausch – Narrative Shorts Juror

Gerrett Warner, Mimi Gredy & Ned Phillips – “Truth Underground”

Jeremy Workman – Pitch Fest Juror

Sunday, April 9

Events:

Jury Deliberation (private)

Awards Reception / 4:30p.m. / Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts/ MRC Gallery – 251 N. Spruce St.

Closing Night Film: “Lost City of Z” / UNCSA – Main Theatre / Sold out!

Guests in Town 4/9:

Victor Almanzar – “11:55”

Jake Armstrong – Animated Shorts Juror

Brian Belovarac – Narrative Features Juror

Clint Bowie – Narrative Features Juror

Caroline Breder-Watts – Doc Features Juror

Joy Buran – Animated Shorts Juror

James Duff – Narrative Shorts Juror

Geeta Gandbhir & Tracy Pennycuick – “Prison Dogs” (with her service dog!)

Amy Geller – “The Guys Next Door”

Jason Gorber – Documentary Features Juror

Robin Grey & Joanne Hock – “Purple Dreams”

Julien Homsy – “Popsy”

Lisa Lucas – Narrative Features Juror

Noelle Melody – Animated shorts Juror

Keith Powell – “Pillow Talk” & Spark Award honoree

Jeff Reichert – Pitch Fest Juror

Rosemary Rotondi – Documentary Shorts Juror

Andy Smith – Doc Shorts Juror

Ben Snyder – “11:55”

Dolly Turner – Doc Features Juror

Greg Von Hausch – Narrative Shorts Juror