RiverRun Day-by-Day
RiverRun International Film Festival is finally here! There are lots of exciting events happening and film industry guests in town for the Festival March 30 – April 9, 2017.
Here is a sampling of the daily events and directors, celebrities and other guests here each day:
Thursday, March 30
Events:
Opening Night films:
“The Pulitzer at 100” “Lost in Paris”
7:00 p.m. 7:30 pm
Hanesbrands Theatre SECCA
209 N. Spruce St. 750 Marguerite Dr.
Winston-Salem, NC Winston-Salem, NC
Guests in town 3/30:
Mike Abbott – “In the Radiant City”
Amber Adams – “Finding Home”
Karen Allen – “A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud.”
Anna Jones – “Chairman Jones”
Ana Lopez – Cuban Spotlight Guest
Michael O’Shea – “The Transfiguration”
Bill Reddington & Guille Isa – “The Offering”
Kirk Simon – “The Pulitzer at 100”
Robin Ungar – “Soy Cubana”
Nick Westfall – “Finding Home”
Friday, March 31
Events:
Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!
RiverRun Gala / 9:00pm-1:00 am / Millennium Center with The Plaids, filmmakers, free photo booth drinks and desserts!
Guests in town 3/31:
Amman Abbasi – “Dayveon”
Mike Abbott, Rachel Lambert – “In the Radiant City”
Amber Adams, Nick Westfall – “Finding Home”
Karen Allen & Blanche Baker – Discussion Panelists: From in Front of the Camera to Behind the Camera”
Anna Jones – “Chairman Jones”
Jesse Klein – “We’re Still Together”
Ana Lopez – Cuban Spotlight films guest speaker
Kelly Nyks – “The Age of Consequences”
Michael O’Shea – “The Transfiguration”
Dean Peterson – “What Children Do”
Bill Reddington & Guille Isa – “The Offering”
Linda Saffire & Adam Schlesinger – “Wendy Whelan: Restless Creature”
Matt Schrader – “Score”
Kirk Simon – “The Pulitzer at 100”
Karin Steinberger – “The Promise”
Saturday, April 1
Events:
Saturday Morning Cartoons / 9:15 a.m. / Hanesbrands Theatre
with craft by SECCA, fun door prizes &Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Panel: From in Front of the Camera to Behind the Camera – with Karen Allen and Blanche Baker, moderated by Dale Pollock / 11:00 a.m. / UNCSA Babcock Theatre / FREE
Peppercorn Theatre short play / Animated short: STICK MAN / 1:00 p.m. / Hanesbrands Theatre / FREE
Outdoor Screening: Willy Wonka & Chocolate Factory / 6:30 p.m. gates open / Live music – Buskervilles / 8:00 p.m. film / chocolate bars / photo booth / more! / FREE
Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!
Guests in town 4/1:
Amman Abbasi – “Dayveon”
Celia Weston (Master of Cinema honoree), Mike Abbott, Rachel Lambert – “In the Radiant City”
Amber Adams, Nick Westfall – “Finding Home”
Karen Allen & Blanche Baker – Discussion Panelists: From in Front of the Camera to Behind the Camera”
Monica Berra & Gini Richards – “Soul City”
Katherine Dieckmann – “Strange Weather”
Brian Gersten – “Caviar Dreams”
Anna Jones – “Chairman Jones”
Jesse Klein – “We’re Still Together”
Ana Lopez – Cuban Spotlight films guest speaker
Kelly Nyks – “The Age of Consequences”
Michael O’Shea – “The Transfiguration”
Dean Peterson – “What Children Do”
Bill Reddington & Guille Isa – “The Offering”
Linda Saffire & Adam Schlesinger – “Wendy Whelan: Restless Creature”
Matt Schrader – “Score”
Kirk Simon – “The Pulitzer at 100”
Karin Steinberger – “The Promise”
Lara Stolman – “Swim Team”
Laura Terruso – “Fits & Starts”
Robin Ungar – “Soy Cubana”
Sunday, April 2
Events:
Conversation & Award Presentation with Celia Weston / Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts / Mountcastle Room / 251 N. Spruce St. / 3:00 p.m. / FREE
Animated Shorts (repeat screening of Saturday Morning Cartoons) / Sensory-Friendly Screening for those on the Autism Spectrum / 1:30 pm. / SECCA / 750 Marguerite Dr. / FREE
Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!
Guests in Town 4/2:
Amman Abbasi – “Dayveon”
Amber Adams, Nick Westfall – “Finding Home”
Monica Berra & Gini Richards – “Soul City”
Chris Brown – “The Other Kids”
Katherine Dieckmann – “Strange Weather”
Brian Gersten – “Caviar Dreams”
Brett Haley – “ The Hero”
Jesse Klein – “We’re Still Together”
Christy McGill – “Serenade for Haiti”
Kelly Nyks – “The Age of Consequences”
Dean Peterson – “What Children Do”
Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”
Bill Reddington & Guille Isa – “The Offering”
Adam Roffman – “The Collection”
Linda Saffire & Adam Schlesinger – “Wendy Whelan: Restless Creature”
Kirk Simon – “The Pulitzer at 100”
Lara Stolman – “Swim Team”
Olympia Stone – “The Original Richard McMahan”
Laura Terruso – “Fits & Starts”
Nichole Triche – “All Skate, Everybody Skate”
Robin Ungar – “Soy Cubana”
Will Weldon, Allan Gurganus & Jane Holding – “The Imaginary Village of
Allan Gurganus”
Celia Weston (Master of Cinema honoree), Mike Abbott, Rachel Lambert
“In the Radiant City”
Monday, April 3
Events:
Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!
Guests in Town 4/3:
Amman Abbasi – “Dayveon”
Chris Brown – “The Other Kids”
Brett Haley – “The Hero”
Justin Levy – “Sacred” & “Supergirl”
Christy McGill – “Serenade for Haiti”
Stanley Nelson – “Tell Them We Are Rising”
Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”
Lara Stolman – “Swim Team”
Tuesday, April 4
Events:
Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!
Guests in Town 4/4:
Chris Brown – “The Other Kids”
Andrea Kalin – “First Lady of the Revoution”
Jody Lambert – “Brave New Jersey”
Justin Levy – “Sacred” & “Supergirl”
Christy McGill – “Serenade for Haiti”
Stanley Nelson – “Tell Them We Are Rising”
Diana Newton – “The Ties That Bind”
Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”
Wednesday, April 5
Events:
Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!
Guests in Town 4/5:
Chris Brown – “The Other Kids”
Alain Delannoy – “The Talk: True Stories…”
Sarah Hiorns & Nathalie Sandstad – “The Queen’s Tale”
Andrea Kalin – “First Lady of the Revoution”
Jody Lambert – “Brave New Jersey”
Justin Levy – “Sacred” & “Supergirl”
Diana Newton – “The Ties That Bind”
Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”
Gerrett Warner, Mimi Gredy & Ned Phillips – “Truth Underground”
Lauren Wissot – Filmmaker Magazine
Thursday, April 6
Events:
Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!
Guests in Town 4/6:
Jane Alexander – Master of Cinema, “The Great White Hope”
Victor Almanzar – “11:55”
Raja Amari – “Foreign Body”
Brian Belovarac – Narrative Features Juror
Clint Bowie – Narrative Features Juror
Caroline Breder-Watts – Doc Features Juror
Matt & Nathalie Brunson – Film Critic
Joy Buran – Animated Shorts Juror
Alain Delannoy – “The Talk: True Stories…”
Deborah Riley Draper – “Olympic Pride”
Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”
James Duff – Narrative Shorts Juror
Jason Gorber – Documentary Features Juror
Rebecca Green – “44 Pages”
Sarah Hiorns & Nathalie Sandstad – “The Queen’s Tale”
Julien Homsy – “Popsy”
Michael Koresky – Advisory Board Member, Film Comment Magazine
Adam Kritzer & Marjan Mohajer – “Good Funk”
Jody Lambert – “Brave New Jersey”
Lisa Lucas – Narrative Features Juror
Noelle Melody – Animated shorts Juror
Gerrett Warner, Mimi Gredy & Ned Phillips – “Truth Underground”
Jeff Reichert – Pitch Fest Juror
Rosemary Rotondi – Documentary Shorts Juror
Amy Shumacher – Pitch Fest Juror
Jeremy Teicher – “Tracktown”
Dolly Turner – Doc Features Juror
Greg Von Hausch – Narrative Shorts Juror
Lauren Wissot – Filmmaker Magazine
Jeremy Workman – Pitch Fest Juror
Friday, April 7
Events:
Pitch Fest and Panel / 10:00a.m.-1:30 p.m. / Hanesbrands / FREE
Panel: So You’ve Made a Film / 1:30 p.m. / Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts / Mountcastle Room / FREE
Lots of screenings with Filmmaker Q&As!
Guests in Town 4/7:
Jane Alexander – Master of Cinema, “The Great White Hope”
Victor Almanzar – “11:55”
Raja Amari – “Foreign Body”
Jake Armstrong – Animated Shorts Juror
Brian Belovarac – Narrative Features Juror
Clint Bowie – Narrative Features Juror
Caroline Breder-Watts – Doc Features Juror
Matt & Nathalie Brunson – Film Critic
Joy Buran – Animated Shorts Juror
Alain Delannoy – “The Talk: True Stories…”
Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”
James Duff – Narrative Shorts Juror
Amy Geller – “The Guys Next Door”
Jason Gorber – Documentary Features Juror
Rebecca Green – “44 Pages”
Sarah Hiorns & Nathalie Sandstad – “The Queen’s Tale”
Julien Homsy – “Popsy”
Michael Koresky – Advisory Board Member, Film Comment Magazine
Adam Kritzer & Marjan Mohajer – “Good Funk”
Jody Lambert – “Brave New Jersey”
Lisa Lucas – Narrative Features Juror
Noelle Melody – Animated shorts Juror
Keith Powell – “Pillow Talk” & Spark Award honoree
Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”
Jeff Reichert – Pitch Fest Juror
Rosemary Rotondi – Documentary Shorts Juror
Tony Shaff – “44 Pages”
Summer Shelton – Narrative Shorts Juror
Amy Shumacher – Pitch Fest Juror
Andy Smith – Doc Shorts Juror
Thom Southerland – “Lonely Kingdom”
Ann Marie Stock – Cuban Spotlight guest
Olympia Stone – “The Original Richard McMahan”
Jeremy Teicher – “Tracktown”
Dolly Turner – Doc Features Juror
Greg Von Hausch – Narrative Shorts Juror
Gerrett Warner, Mimi Gredy & Ned Phillips – “Truth Underground”
Jeremy Workman – Pitch Fest Juror
Saturday, April 8
Events:
Saturday Morning Cartoons / 9:30 a.m. / Hanesbrands Theatre / FREE / performance by Peppercorn at Kaliedium, fun door prizes & Krispy Kreme Doughnuts!
Screening of “Prison Dogs” / 4:00 p.m. / Hanesbrands Theatre / Accessible to the blind & visually-impaired. Industries for the Blind will bring its innovative Voice of Vision audio description service to the screening. Film enthusiasts who are blind or visually-impaired can hear live narration of the visual components of the film. Patrons are given wireless receivers and headphones as a team of sighted volunteers narrates in real time.
Guests in Town 4/8:
Jane Alexander – Master of Cinema, “The Great White Hope”
Victor Almanzar – “11:55”
Raja Amari – “Foreign Body”
Jake Armstrong – Animated Shorts Juror
Brian Belovarac – Narrative Features Juror
Clint Bowie – Narrative Features Juror
Caroline Breder-Watts – Doc Features Juror
Matt & Nathalie Brunson – Film Critic
Joy Buran – Animated Shorts Juror
Alain Delannoy – “The Talk: True Stories…”
James Duff – Narrative Shorts Juror
Geeta Gandbhir & Tracy Pennycuick – “Prison Dogs” (with her service dog!)
Amy Geller – “The Guys Next Door”
Jason Gorber – Documentary Features Juror
Rebecca Green – “44 Pages”
Robin Grey & Joanne Hock – “Purple Dreams”
Sarah Hiorns & Nathalie Sandstad – “The Queen’s Tale”
Julien Homsy – “Popsy”
Michael Koresky – Advisory Board Member, Film Comment Magazine
Adam Kritzer & Marjan Mohajer – “Good Funk”
Lisa Lucas – Narrative Features Juror
Noelle Melody – Animated shorts Juror
Keith Powell – “Pillow Talk” & Spark Award honoree
Kenrick Prince, Valencia Whaley, Ari Blinder & Krista Jackson – “Gema”
Jeff Reichert – Pitch Fest Juror
Rosemary Rotondi – Documentary Shorts Juror
Tony Shaff – “44 Pages”
Summer Shelton – Narrative Shorts Juror
Andy Smith – Doc Shorts Juror
Ben Snyder – “11:55”
Thom Southerland – “Lonely Kingdom”
Ann Marie Stock – Cuban Spotlight guest
Dolly Turner – Doc Features Juror
Greg Von Hausch – Narrative Shorts Juror
Gerrett Warner, Mimi Gredy & Ned Phillips – “Truth Underground”
Jeremy Workman – Pitch Fest Juror
Sunday, April 9
Events:
Jury Deliberation (private)
Awards Reception / 4:30p.m. / Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts/ MRC Gallery – 251 N. Spruce St.
Closing Night Film: “Lost City of Z” / UNCSA – Main Theatre / Sold out!
Guests in Town 4/9:
Victor Almanzar – “11:55”
Jake Armstrong – Animated Shorts Juror
Brian Belovarac – Narrative Features Juror
Clint Bowie – Narrative Features Juror
Caroline Breder-Watts – Doc Features Juror
Joy Buran – Animated Shorts Juror
James Duff – Narrative Shorts Juror
Geeta Gandbhir & Tracy Pennycuick – “Prison Dogs” (with her service dog!)
Amy Geller – “The Guys Next Door”
Jason Gorber – Documentary Features Juror
Robin Grey & Joanne Hock – “Purple Dreams”
Julien Homsy – “Popsy”
Lisa Lucas – Narrative Features Juror
Noelle Melody – Animated shorts Juror
Keith Powell – “Pillow Talk” & Spark Award honoree
Jeff Reichert – Pitch Fest Juror
Rosemary Rotondi – Documentary Shorts Juror
Andy Smith – Doc Shorts Juror
Ben Snyder – “11:55”
Dolly Turner – Doc Features Juror
Greg Von Hausch – Narrative Shorts Juror