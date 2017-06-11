RiverRun Retro and SECCA present a Controversial Classic: “The Night of the Iguana” screening, discussion and reception

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – RiverRun International Film Festival’s RiverRun Retro program and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art present a screening of “The Night of the Iguana,” starring Ava Gardner, and a discussion with special guests Lynell Seabold, Executive Director of the Ava Gardner Museum in Smithfield, and Matthew McCarthy, Executive Assistant of the Ava Gardner Museum. A reception will follow the screening. The event will take place on June 23, at 7:30 p.m., at SECCA, which is located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

“The Night of the Iguana” is a 1964 film based on the 1961 play of the same name written by Tennessee Williams. The film stars North Carolina’s own “First Lady of Film,” Ava Gardner as Maxine Faulk, proprietor of a ramshackle hotel in the Mexican jungle. Though closed for the season, she suddenly has a group show up from a religious women’s college on a bus tour with her old friend T. Lawrence Shannon (Richard Burton), a defrocked minister now working as a tour guide. Shannon is experiencing great difficulty avoiding the romantic advances of Charlotte (Sue Lyon), the teenage niece of the group’s leader, Judith Fellowes (Grayson Hall). Also arriving at the hotel are two penniless American expatriates, Hannah Jelkes (Deborah Kerr) pushing her 98-year-old grandfather, Nonno (Cyril Delevanti), in a wheelchair. They have been wandering across Mexico earning their keep with Nonno reciting poetry and Hannah drawing sketches for tourists. It is with this unconventional group of characters and in this exotic setting that a tale of loneliness, frustration and love unfolds. The film was directed by John Huston and photographed on location near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Given this was 1964, there was great concern from the motion picture industry’s Production Code Administration over the language, costumes and themes presented in the film and examples will be discussed in the on-stage conversation preceding the film.

“The Night of the Iguana” won the 1964 Academy Award for Best Costume Design and was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography. Actress Grayson Hall received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The film was nominated for five Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture Drama and a Best Actress nomination for Ava Gardner. Additionally, Ms. Gardner was nominated for Best Foreign Actress by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and won Best Actress at the San Sebastian International Film Festival. John Huston was nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement by the Directors Guild of America and shared a nomination with Anthony Veiller from the Writers Guild of America for Best Written American Drama for their screenplay adapted from Tennessee Williams’ play.

“The Night of the Iguana” drew considerable attention for its on-set drama since Richard Burton brought his soon-to-be-wife Elizabeth Taylor to the filming location.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for the SECCA screening and the program begins at 7:30 p.m. with an on-stage discussion with RiverRun Executive Director Rob Davis and the special guests. A reception will follow the screening of “The Night of the Iguana” featuring light hors d’oeuvres from Mooney’s Mediterranean Café, craft beer from Hoots Beer Co. and wine from McRitchie Winery.

General admission for the SECCA screening is $15 plus tax for adults and tickets are available online at secca.org. Student tickets will be available at the door for $10 plus tax for students with a valid student I.D.

SPONSORS & DONORS: This program of RiverRun Retro is made possible with funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and Wells Fargo. RiverRun Retro hospitality sponsors include Hoots Beer Co., Graylyn Estate, McRitchie Winery & Ciderworks, and Mooney’s Mediterranean Café.

ABOUT RIVERRUN: RiverRun International Film Festival will hold its 20th Festival April 19 to 29, 2018, in downtown Winston-Salem. RiverRun International Film Festival is a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories. To become a member and view more information about the Festival, visit riverrunfilm.com.

ABOUT SECCA: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem seeks to enhance perspectives, inspire community and ignite new ideas at the intersection of art and its visitors. SECCA is an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art, a division of the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources. SECCA receives operational funding from The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Additional funding is provided by the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund and private donations.

