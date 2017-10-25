RiverRun Retro salutes legendary leading man Paul Henreid

The RiverRun International Film Festival’s ongoing series of “RiverRun Retro” events will continue Nov. 3 with a special screening of the 1942 classic Now, Voyager at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem. On Nov. 4, there will also be a special screening of Hollow Triumph (1948) at RED Cinemas in Greensboro.

The star of both films is the legendary Paul Henreid (1908-1992) and the special guest for both screenings is his daughter, Monika Henreid, who will discuss her father’s life, career and answer questions from audience members.

The romantic drama Now, Voyager is (along with Casablanca), perhaps Paul Henreid’s most beloved film. Based on Olive Higgins Prouty’s novel, the story focuses on a dowdy spinster (Bette Davis) who blossoms under the care of a sympathetic therapist (Claude Rains) and unexpectedly finds romance with a dashing – but married – man (Henreid). Davis herself considered Now, Voyager a personal favorite, and the film earned an Academy Award for Max Steiner’s score and nominations for Best Actress (Bette Davis) and Best Supporting Actress (Gladys Cooper).

Dale Pollock, former dean of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts School of Filmmaking and a current faculty member, will moderate the post-screening discussion with Monika Henreid.

After his Warner Bros. contract ended, Henreid opted to take more control over his career by becoming an independent producer (and later a director). Hollow Triumph, based on a Murray Forbes novel and also released as The Scar and The Man Who Murdered Himself, marked Henreid’s producing debut. In the film, he plays a criminal who impersonates the psychologist he has murdered, only to fall in love with the doctor’s secretary (Joan Bennett), leading to a fateful denouement.

Rob Davis, the executive director of the RiverRun festival, will moderate the post-screening discussion with Monika Henreid. Her visit to the Piedmont Triad follows her appearance at the Humphrey Bogart Film Festival in Key Largo, Florida, and precedes her trip to Morocco for the 75th-anniversary celebration of Casablanca.

Born in Austria, Paul Henreid made his Hollywood debut opposite Robert Donat in Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939), for which Donat won the Oscar for Best Actor. His many credits include In Our Time and Between Two Worlds (both 1944), Deception (1946), Rope of Sand (1948), Stolen Face (1952) and Deep in My Heart (1954). His final screen appearance was in Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977).

The 20th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is scheduled for April 19 to 29, 2018.

Wanna go?

Now, Voyager will be screened 7:30 pm, Nov. 3 at SECCA (750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem). Tickets are $15 (general admission) and $10 (students with valid ID). For advance tickets or more information, call 336.724.1502 or visit the official RiverRun website. Hollow Triumph will be screened 5 pm, Nov. 4 at RED Cinemas (1305 Battleground Ave., Greensboro). Tickets are $12 (general admission). For advance tickets or more information, call 336.230.1620 or visit the official RED Cinemas website.