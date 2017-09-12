Road Closures for the Greensboro Pride Festival

GREENSBORO, NC (September 12, 2017) – Beginning at 7 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 16, South Elm Street between Washington and Market Street and February One Place between Greene Street and Davie Street will be closed for the Greensboro Pride Festival. All streets are expected to reopen by 7 p.m.

Vehicle operators are encouraged to be more alert and drive with caution in areas in which people congregate. Motorists should use caution while navigating around closed streets. Pedestrians have the right-of-way at intersections whether crosswalks are painted on the St. or not. Vehicles must yield to people on foot.