Rocksteady Records to release new Clay Howard EP, “Don’t Make Me Tell You Again..” on May 26, 2017

Greensboro, NC, April 11, 2017: Remember when bands would release a new album every six months?

Rocksteady Records and Clay Howard remember it well, and are bringing back this lost tradition.

Don’t make me tell you again… is the second release in 6 months for the singer/songwriter/rocker from North Carolina. It follows hot on the heels of the 6 song release, I’ll Give You Something to Cry About, released in December 2016.

“It may appear that these two releases could have been one LP, but the songs were recorded at two different times and really fit together better as different releases. “Something to cry about” was more -upbeat, pure straight ahead rock, where this new one leans back on the new Classic rock sound that filled my debut release,” said Clay Howard. “I am excited to see people’s reactions to these songs, I am very pleased with the way they turned out.”

Clay once again recorded with Minneapolis producer, multi-instrumentalist and FLIPP frontman Brynn Arens. The release features 6 new original songs, including the soon-to-be classic, “Rock and Roll Show,” as well as the bombastic, “Goodboy” and the plaintive, “Oh, Maybe I.” Another highlight is the return of the Howard kids’ on backing vocals on the song, “Number 1.”

In addition to 5 solo compositions, the pair co-wrote another song, “Change the World.”. Rounding out the collection is a home demo, “Love,” written and recorded by Clay in his home studio during a snowstorm in early 2017.

Don’t make me tell you again.. will be available digitally on May 26, 2017, just in time to fill Memorial Day Weekend playlists. A limited edition of signed and numbered CDs will also be available via the artists’ website.

Clay and his band the Silver Alerts will celebrate the new release on May 29, with a performance at the Gears and Guitars Festival in downtown Winston-Salem, NC.

###



About Clay: Clay released the 10 song collection entitled, Who the Hell is Clay Howard, in the spring of 2015.The album spent 6 weeks in the Top 15 best sellers in classic rock on Amazon, and spawned several awards, including “Male Vocalist of the Year 2015, on KUDU, “Song of the Year 2015” on popgarden radio for “Send Me An Angel. The album recieved terrestrial airplay at over 20 radio stations from Madrid to Sacramento. It and the followup EP, “I’ll Give You Something to CryAbout” are available at all the usual online retailers, as well as via either of Clay’s websites: www.clayhoward.com or www.thesilveralerts.com.