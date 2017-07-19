Roger Waters shakes up Greensboro Coliseum with politically charged, beloved hits

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex hosted Roger Waters’ “Us + Them Tour” on July 18, after almost two months and 23 shows on the road across the United States. Waters’ band included Lucius vocalists Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, saxophonist Ian Ritchie, North Carolina native and guitarist Jonathan Wilson, guitarist/bassist Gus Seyffert, guitarist Dave Kilminster, keyboardist Drew Erickson, multi-instrumentalist Jon Carin and drummer Joey Waronker. Waters played the hits off “Dark Side of The Moon,” “The Wall,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Animals,” which incorporated some hard-hitting, politically charged discourse against President Donald Trump. Visually, the show captivated audience after intermission when boxes with red alarm lights started sounding and descending from the ceiling to reconstruct the iconic factory off their 1977 album. The show started at 8:30 p.m. and wrapped up at 11:00 p.m. with an intermission in between each set. The setlist included four songs of Waters’s new album “Is This The Life We Really Want,” which debuted June 2 of this year. Waters still has about 37 more shows to play until he wraps up his tour at the end of October in British Columbia.

To listen to Waters’s new album visit:

The full set list of the show on July 18 included:

Breathe One of These Days Time Breathe (Reprise) The Great Gig in the Sky Welcome to the Machine When We Were Young Déjà Vu The Last Refugee Picture That Wish You Were Here The Happiest Days of Our Lives Another Brick in the Wall Part II Another Brick in the Wall Part III Dogs Pigs (Three Different Ones) Money Us and Them Smell the Roses Brain Damage Eclipse

Encore:

22. Vera

23. Bring the Boys Back Home

24. Comfortably Numb