Roger Waters shakes up Greensboro Coliseum with politically charged, beloved hits

July 19, 2017
The Greensboro Coliseum Complex hosted Roger Waters’ “Us + Them Tour” on July 18, after almost two months and 23 shows on the road across the United States. Waters’ band included Lucius vocalists Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, saxophonist Ian Ritchie, North Carolina native and guitarist Jonathan Wilson, guitarist/bassist Gus Seyffert, guitarist Dave Kilminster, keyboardist Drew Erickson, multi-instrumentalist Jon Carin and drummer Joey Waronker. Waters played the hits off “Dark Side of The Moon,” “The Wall,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Animals,” which incorporated some hard-hitting, politically charged discourse against President Donald Trump. Visually, the show captivated audience after intermission when boxes with red alarm lights started sounding and descending from the ceiling to reconstruct the iconic factory off their 1977 album. The show started at 8:30 p.m. and wrapped up at 11:00 p.m. with an intermission in between each set. The setlist included four songs of Waters’s new album “Is This The Life We Really Want,” which debuted June 2 of this year. Waters still has about 37 more shows to play until he wraps up his tour at the end of October in British Columbia.

To listen to Waters’s new album visit:

The full set list of the show on July 18 included:

  1. Breathe
  2. One of These Days
  3. Time
  4. Breathe (Reprise)
  5. The Great Gig in the Sky
  6. Welcome to the Machine
  7. When We Were Young
  8. Déjà Vu
  9. The Last Refugee
  10. Picture That
  11. Wish You Were Here
  12. The Happiest Days of Our Lives
  13. Another Brick in the Wall Part II
  14. Another Brick in the Wall Part III
  15. Dogs
  16. Pigs (Three Different Ones)
  17. Money
  18. Us and Them
  19. Smell the Roses
  20. Brain Damage
  21. Eclipse

Encore:

22. Vera
23. Bring the Boys Back Home
24. Comfortably Numb

