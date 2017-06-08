Salemtowne Celebrates Opening of $42 Million Babcock Health Care Center

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (JUNE 8, 2017) – Salemtowne, a nonprofit, continuing care retirement community renowned for providing the highest standards and options for seniors, celebrated the soon-to-be-open new Babcock Health Care Center with a ribbon cutting on June 8. The $42 million Babcock Health Care Center consists of approximately 127,000 square feet of space, sits on almost eight acres, and is nearly the length of three football fields.

The Babcock Health Care Center contains a 40-room transitional rehabilitation center, three long-term care households featuring 60 private residences with full baths, and will offer an assisted living memory household. Each of the households at the Babcock Health Care Center is designed around a central courtyard, a sunroom, a large living room, and a dining area. The Babcock Health Care Center also offers on-site physician services from Wake Forest Baptist Health.

“Salemtowne has a long history as a community that embraces a deep Moravian heritage and where we work very hard to help our residents enjoy life to its fullest,” Salemtowne President and CEO Mark Steele said. “Our new Babcock Health Care Center continues our heritage through a contemporary version of traditional Moravian architecture and design. In addition, the building includes elements of Winston-Salem’s rich history, including inspiration from Old Salem.”

“One of the innovative features of the Babcock Health Care Center is the household approach to living. Residents’ rooms are in groups of 20 and are clustered together in a ‘neighborhood.’ Residents enjoy shared amenities such as a sun room, spa, living room, kitchen, and dining room,” he said. “Meals are prepared to order when the resident wants to eat, and there are even staples in the pantry and fridge available 24/7. This approach gives our residents the freedom and flexibility they desire even though they may not have the independence to live on their own.”

“We believe that compassionate care goes beyond the design of a beautiful space. That’s why we have a person-centered approach,” Steele added. “The Babcock Health Care Center leaves behind the traditional medical model popular in the past where residents fit within a regimented schedule of activities and, in its place, adopts a system wherein each resident controls their own lives.”

Steele said that the opening of the Babcock Health Care Center will allow Salemtowne’s existing skilled nursing building to be renovated and converted to one and two bedroom assisted living residences. In addition, Salemtowne will construct 56 new residences for independent living, scheduled to open in late 2018, in two buildings to be called The Woodlands.

“Our Woodlands villas are a new concept that allows residents maximum space and convenience while maintaining a small environmental footprint with underground parking,” Steele added. “The Woodlands also will be within easy walking distance of our main dining room, fitness center, and numerous other campus facilities.”

Salemtowne created a new, dedicated entrance for the Babcock Health Care Center, which is located at 5101 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem. The Babcock Health Care Center was designed by CJMW Architecture and was built by Frank L. Blum Construction.

About Salemtowne – Salemtowne, located near the original home of North Carolina’s Moravian settlers, is a nonprofit, continuing care retirement community founded in 1972 and renowned for providing the highest standards and options for seniors. It is a community that embraces a deep Moravian heritage where residents enjoy life to its fullest and where every life shines. Salemtowne is situated on 120-acres and provides care for approximately 325 residents.