Sarah Sophia to release debut EP

Sarah Sophia is a 21 year old Americana/Folk Pop Singer-Songwriter. She grew up in Hopewell, a small town in central New Jersey, and is now based out of Winston-Salem. Sarah’s musical influences range through many different genres giving her original music a whole new sound and feel of its own. Some of her main influences include Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, Grace Potter, Kacey Musgraves and Jason Isbell.

Sarah Sophia is a solo acoustic performer. She preforms at many local venues ranging from cafes to small bars. Sarah has also booked many Singer-Songwriter rounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

Since November 2016 Sarah has been working with local Winston-Salem producer John Pfiffner. She recorded drums with Chris Garges at the Fidelitorium and fished her EP at SeventyFiveSound September of 2016.

The self tilted EP “Sarah Sophia” will be released on March 31 on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon ect. and will also be available for purchase at live shows and on sarahsophiamusic.com The release party will be on March 31, 7pm at Wayward Brews, in Winston Salem and feature many other local musicians; Susanna MacFarlane Lee, Sam Foster, W. Kiley Smith and Dell Guthrie. No cover charge.