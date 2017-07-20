Sarah Tate Receives Internal Promotion to Senior Director of Events & Marketing at Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce

– Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce congratulates Sarah Tate for her promotion to Senior Director of Marketing and Events. In this new role, Tate will directly lead all events and their sponsorship as well as oversee marketing and communications for the organization.

Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Patrick Chapin states, ”Sarah has been incredibly valuable in her former role as Director of Marketing and Communications. We are excited to offer her this new opportunity for growth.”

Since joining the Chamber in June 2015, Tate has delivered many contributions to the organization including a new and interactive website, the publication and distribution of two High Point Magazines (with a third set to come out this fall!), the orchestration of the Shop Main Street campaign, managing the Leadership High Point Class of 2016, and greatly enhancing the quality of communications to our members and community.

Chapin continues, “Sarah is creative, smart, and extremely dedicated to our organization.”

Currently, Tate is leading the upcoming roll-out of the new Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce brand identity, marketing strategy and logo. In addition to her role with Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce, she chairs Connect HP, the City of High Point’s taskforce for young professionals.

On her new role, Tate remarks, “This is an honor. Through this role, I will work daily to provide excellent events and extreme sponsorship value for our members.”

Tate received a B.A. and M.A. in Strategic Communications from High Point University in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

About Business High Point, Inc.: Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce is the merged entity of the High Point Chamber of Commerce and the High Point Partners. We serve as the united voice of the private sector, working to create an engaged and informed business perspective to transform High Point into the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. To learn more about us please visit www.highpointchamber.org. To discover how we can help your business, please contact Iris Boswell at Iris@highpointchamber.org.