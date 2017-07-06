Sawtooth Hires Donald Sawyer as Program Assistant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Sawtooth School for Visual Art is pleased to announce they have hired Donald Sawyer as the program assistant to Amy Kincaid. Kincaid is the program coordinator for fibers, drawing and painting, printmaking, and the art and wellness program. In this roll Don’s primary responsibility is assisting the program coordinator in administrative and programming areas.

Donald Sawyer is a native of Winston-Salem and a recent graduate if Winston-Salem State University. He is currently pursuing an M.F.A. in Fine Arts, with a concentration in painting and drawing, at Western Carolina University and will be graduating December of 2017. While in his undergraduate program, Donald completed internships at both Sawtooth School for Visual Art and Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA).

“I was honored that Don reached out to us at Sawtooth for his senior residency through Western Carolina University. During Don’s WSSU internship in 2015 he was a tremendous help and support in the graphics department so when he approached me about his residency it seemed like a natural progression and a good fit. I look forward to working with Don again and seeing where his future will take him,” said Amy Jordan Kincaid, Graphic Program Assistant.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art is the Piedmont Triad’s premier community visual art school, providing art education to artists and art lovers of all ages and skill levels. Funded in part by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and the North Carolina Arts Council, Sawtooth School is located in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Additional information about the Sawtooth School can be found on-line at www.sawtooth.org, or by calling (336) 723-7395.