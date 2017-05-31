Sawtooth releases summer schedule and offers scholarships for all ages

Winston-Salem, N.C. (May 31, 2017)– Sawtooth School for Visual Art is pleased to announce the release of the summer schedule with a variety of youth and adult classes, workshops, visiting artist workshops and more. Those interested can pick up a class catalog at Sawtooth, or view the catalog online at www.sawtooth.org. Registration for summer art camps continues for youth students pre-K through high school. For a detailed list of class and schedules please visit www.sawtooth.org/camp.

Take advantage of early registration and save $20 to $50 on select classes through June 16. To find a selection of classes in various disciplines and to register visit www.sawtooth.org/classes.

Sawtooth is dedicated to ensuring access to art instruction to students of all ages, skills, physical abilities and economic levels. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available to deserving youth and adults each session to pay up to half the cost of class tuition. For more information about scholarships and how to apply please visit www.sawtooth.org/scholarships.

For questions and more information please visit www.sawtooth.org or call 336-723-7395, ext. 201.

###

About Sawtooth School for Visual Art- Sawtooth School for Visual Art is the Piedmont Triad’s premier community visual art school, providing art education to artists and art lovers of all ages and skill levels. A funded member of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Sawtooth School is located in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Additional information about the Sawtooth School can be found online at www.sawtooth.org, or by calling 336-723-7395.