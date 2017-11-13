Sawtooth School for Visual Art Presents Deck the Halls

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2017)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Deck the Halls, Sawtooth School for Visual Art’s largest fundraiser, will take place December 1–20 upstairs in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce Street, downtown Winston-Salem. Entry is free of charge and features a unique variety of work from more than 80 local and regional artists and craftsmen. Hours are Mon.-Fri. 10 AM to 7 PM; Saturdays 10 AM to 4 PM; Sundays 11 AM to 4 PM.

A Deck the Halls Preview Party will be held on Thurs., Nov. 30 from 6-9 PM. The preview party is your opportunity to shop the very best selection of fine crafts and art first! While you shop, enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres, as well as complementary beer and wine. Advance tickets are $25, $30 at the door.

Shoppers will find beautiful handcrafted gifts and home accent pieces among the array of pottery, jewelry, paintings, ornaments, photography, furniture, scarves, glass, quilts, soaps, cards and more. Prices start at just a few dollars for smaller items like holiday ornaments and cards and range to several hundred dollars for furniture and other larger items. Gift certificates are also available in any denomination, and can be used during Deck the Halls or year-round in Sawtooth’s gift shop.

For more information visit www.sawtooth.org/deck.

Sawtooth would like to thank Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A., Speedball Art Products, Butler & Burke, CBRE, Hanesbrands, and First Tennessee Bank for their generous support.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art is the Piedmont Triad’s premier community visual art school, providing art education to artists and art lovers of all ages and skill levels. Funded in part by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and the North Carolina Arts Council, Sawtooth School is located in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Additional information about the Sawtooth School can be found on-line at www.sawtooth.org, or by calling (336) 723-7395.