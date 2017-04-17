SAWTOOTH SERVES UP ART, AND CRAFT BEER TOO

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The fourth annual Arts & Craft Beer is on tap for Friday, April 28, 2017 from 5:30 to 9:00 PM at Sawtooth School, located upstairs in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in downtown Winston-Salem. This fundraiser event combines craft beer tasting, art demonstrations, art making, and live music with all proceeds from the event benefiting the Sawtooth School’s Scholarship Fund.

Tastings of the area’s best craft brews will be provided by Foothills Brewing, HOOTS Beer Co., Wicked Weed Brewing, Burial Beer Co., Birdsong Brewing Co., Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, and Four Saints. Guests will be invited to create their own limited-edition screen-printed tote bag, and to make a pair of earrings from beer bottle caps.

Tickets are $20 in advance at sawtooth.org/beer and $25 at the door. Purchase tickets now at www.sawtooth.org/beer. Proof of age is required for entry.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art is the Piedmont Triad’s premier community visual art school, providing art education to artists and art lovers of all ages and skill levels. A funded member of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Sawtooth School is located in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Additional information about the Sawtooth School can be found on-line at www.sawtooth.org, or by calling (336) 723-7395.