Scenic Downtown High Point Hosts Fall GO FAR Family 5K & Fun Run Presented by Triad McDonald’s

HIGH POINT—High Point’s downtown streets will become a scenic race course for more than 1,200 Triad participants at the fall GO FAR Family 5K & Fun Run presented by Triad McDonald’s on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Showplace Courtyard, 211 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Students have been training for 8 to 10 weeks with afterschool clubs to walk or run a mile or 5K. The event allows students to reach their personal goals and celebrate their achievements.

The Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m. and 5K starts at 9 a.m. Registration will be held the morning of the race from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Cost is $15 for the Fun Run and $30 for the 5K. These lower rates are available through online registration at www.gofarclub.org through Oct. 31. After that, register 5-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Omega Sports in High Point or on-site the morning of the race. Families are encouraged to participate.

Twenty-five schools from Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph, and Davidson counties will be represented at the race. Come early to talk with students and their families. School groups meet before the race in designated areas, and volunteers have maps of this arrangement.

GO FAR is a nonprofit running program that wouldn’t be possible without support from the presenting sponsor, McDonald’s of the Triad, which proudly sponsors the GO FAR Family 5K & Fun Run for the third consecutive year with food for the runners and many giveaways; Omega Sports High Point and New Balance, which assist in providing shoes for participants through our Lace-Up Shoe program; United Healthcare, which provides support for GO FAR programs; and Piedmont Triad Ambulance and Rescue, which has provided GO FAR with funding, support, and first aid at all GO FAR events since the beginning. Additional support for the fall event comes from Davis Furniture, Inc.; First Bank; Vann York Auto; High Point Regional UNC Healthcare; Pinnacle Financial Partners; Davis & Goldberg Orthodontics; Unifi; Sharrard, McGee & Co.; Primo Water; the City of High Point; and International Market Centers.

About the Triad McDonald’s Co-op: There are 91 McDonald’s restaurants in the Triad, including Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. The restaurants are owned and operated by 24 local entrepreneurs.

For more information about the race, visit http://www.gofarclub.org/events/triad-family-event-showplace.html or call (336) 543-3141.