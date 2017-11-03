The Schaefer Center Presents Us The Duo;

Singing/Songwriting Musical Couple Perform Nov. 17

BOONE— The “The Schaefer Center Presents…” performance series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, continues its 2017-18 season with a performance by Us The Duo, comprised of singing/songwriting couple Michael and Carissa Alvarado, on Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for Appalachian faculty/staff and retired faculty/staff and $10 for students. For more information, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at 800-841-ARTS (2787) or 828-262-4046, or visit http://theschaefercenter.org/.

Their crisp, affecting pop delivers its intimate emotion in the same way Us The Duo has always communicated with their fans: directly, and from the heart. “Just Love,” the first album by the Southern California-based couple since 2014’s “No Matter Where You Are” was recorded at The Smoakstack Studio in Nashville with co-producer Nathan Thomas. Their soulful new album reflects the couple’s musical bedrock – the soul of Earth, Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson, and Prince, hip-hop forebears like Lauryn Hill, and the jazz that inspired Michael when he was learning to play piano.

Us The Duo made their fame posting six-second covers on Vine. The husband-and-wife musical team signed with Republic Records making history as the first artists signed to a major label from the popular app. Since then, their social media following has grown to over 7 million. Selling out headlining shows around the world, they have also toured with Tori Kelly and Grammy award-winning Pentatonix on their 2016 world tour.

Michael Alvarado is an Appalachian alumnus with a Bachelor of Science in Music Industry Studies degree from the Hayes School of Music. Us The Duo’s manager, Adam Sensenbrenner is also an Appalachian alumnus with a Bachelor of Science in Music Industry Studies degree and a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance degree from the Hayes School of Music.

About Us The Duo – Several years ago, two emerging solo artists from opposite sides of the country randomly collided, fell in love, and combined their talents to form Us The Duo. A few successful online videos encouraged these pop songwriters to create their own music together.

In past years Us The Duo has partnered with iconic brands such as AT&T, Chevrolet, Pepsi, Burt’s Bees and The White House. Their single, “No Matter Where You Are” was featured in the Golden Globe nominated film, “The Book Of Life” from 20th Century Fox and landed them a spot as a musical guest on Oprah’s “The Life You Want Weekend” tour.

Us The Duo released their latest album “Just Love” in July of 2016. It was their highest charting release, reaching #4 on the iTunes Pop Charts and #4 on Billboard Heatseekers. Overall, Us The Duo’s original music has been streamed over 100 million times.

About “The Schaefer Center Presents…” – “The Schaefer Center Presents…” is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a “window on the world” through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.