School Resource Officer and Dance Team to Perform at Swarm Basketball Game

GREENSBORO, NC – Officer A.M. Anderson, the School Resource Officer for Guilford Middle School, is helping some students’ dance dream come true. On March 25, the Golden Tigerettes, a dance team comprised of 10 young ladies in grades 6-8, will perform during pregame for the Greensboro Swarm.

Anderson started the dance team three years ago with just five young ladies. As the team’s coach and sponsor, she works with the students in her spare time. The Golden Tigerettes have a hip hop/majorette style of dancing and perform at the middle school’s basketball games. This year the Tigerettes also had the privilege of wowing the Western Guilford High School crowd.

The Tigerettes pregame performance will start at 6:25pm at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The performance will also feature a cameo by Anderson. You can follow the Golden Tigerettes on Instagram as GoldenTigerettes6260.