Scoops! Fantastically frozen treats of the Triad

Summer’s here, and it’s another hot one with high humidity and no breaks from 90 plus degree days in sight. It makes you wonder how people survived here before the advent of central air. Luckily, folks in the Triad have been blessed with all sorts of frozen treats to get them through these tough months.

Whether you prefer the classic ice creams, upscale gelatos, infinitely tunable cups of frozen yogurt or the heavy luxury of frozen custards, there’s something for you out there. Let us help you take a cooling tour of the Triad’s best and favorite purveyors of icy desserts and distractions.

Sam’s Ice Cream (Clemmons and Lexington)

Since 2012, folks in Clemmons, North Carolina, have been heading over to Sam’s Ice Cream for great ice cream, sundaes and other sweet treats. Owner Karim Eltokhy said the business originally opened in Greensboro’s Four Seasons Mall back in 2008 but moved out to Clemmons in 2012. Since, they’ve quickly become a happy part of the community. Priding themselves on community and customer service, he said the family business is open seven days a week, year-round, only closing at Christmas and Thanksgiving.

The popularity of the Clemmons shop led to the opening of a second location in Lexington, North Carolina, recently. While it also features all the ice cream and frozen treats the original Sam’s is famous for, the Lexington location also offers hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken wings. It is quickly becoming a spot where local folks take their families for a treat.

Sam’s Ice Cream in Clemmons is located at 2434 Lewisville Clemmons Road, and you can reach them at 336-293-7214. Sam’s Ice Cream Lexington can be found at 1905 Cotton Grove Road, and the phone number is 336-300-7753. Hours daily are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Clemmons and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Lexington.

Gnam Gnam’s Gelato (Greensboro)

Gnam Gnam’s Gelato has quickly established itself as one of the premier gelato makers in North Carolina. Gnam Gnam began as a retail location and bistro, but now the company is moving to a different business model, owner Selim Oztalay said.

As word spread of their creations, demand for wholesale gelato (headed to restaurants and other establishments) grew quickly. Their gelato has been found at local Wolfgang Puck restaurants and numerous special events. They’ve even been vendors at some PGA Tour events, introducing their products to folks from around the country and the world. As part of the new move, they will also be offering to franchise and licensing opportunities, Oztalay said.

Individuals could purchase their own Gnam Gnam’s Gelato carts and take them to events, serving up gelato and other treats. While the Gnam Gnam’s cart is seen at numerous events in the area, he explained that they are often double and triple booked. Oztalay said they will be introducing specialty made, gourmet popsicles a bit later in the year. The popsicles, he explained, will come in many flavors, often with layer upon layer of flavors. While Gnam Gnam’s Gelato will be closing its retail portion of its storefront at 2248 Golden Gate Drive, they will retain the location as the home base for their continued operations. If you need them to make an appearance at an event or need wholesale amounts of frozen treats, give them a call at 336-288-8008.

Mayberry Ice Cream Shoppe (Greensboro)

The Mayberry Ice Cream name has been a mainstay in the Triad for generations, and it still lives on today in Greensboro at the Mayberry Ice Cream Shoppe. Led by owner Linda Surber, Mayberry’s is a throwback to a happy, simpler time when the local restaurant and ice cream parlor was a hub in the community.

Located in what might well be the first shopping center built in the city of Greensboro, Mayberry offers a bit of history along with your treats. The original stools at the dairy bar are still in use, and the décor has a bit of that mythical, yesteryear feel that just can’t be faked. A full slate of ice cream flavors and creations, including sundaes, shakes, and banana splits are available, all hand scooped to order. Also, it is a full-scale sandwich shop that’s quite well-known for its homemade chicken salad and egg salad, along with the classics like hot dogs and hamburgers.

Located at 96 Summit Avenue in Greensboro, Mayberry Ice Cream Shoppe is open seven days a week, with hours 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Whit’s Frozen Custard (Kernersville)

If you’re not familiar with the idea of frozen custards, you’re in for a treat at Whit’s Frozen Custard located in Kernersville. The heavier, richer treat has a taste and feels all to its own, and while it is still a newcomer in the South, it’s bound to become a local favorite way to beat the heat.

Store owner Melinda Moore explained that the frozen custard is made on-premises and fresh every morning to ensure the highest quality of taste and product. Each day they make the classic vanilla and chocolate varieties, along with a flavor of the week and a special flavor of the day. While it might seem like a small selection to choose from, there are also over 50 toppings to work with, personalizing each order to how you feel that day. Moore explained that frozen custards are more common in New York, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania. “We’ve had to educate people as to what it is, but once they try it, they fall in love with it,” Moore said.

Whit’s Frozen Custard is open seven days a week from noon until 10 p.m., except noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays. Located at 508 E. Mountain St., Whit’s also offers frozen custard cakes and novelties along with fantastic cookies. Give them a call at 336-497-5485.

Brynn’s Frozen Yogurt (Winston-Salem)

One of the best-frozen yogurt bars in the Triad, Brynn’s Frozen Yogurt has been a mainstay of Winston-Salem’s Stratford Road are for almost eight years now. Owned by Leon Guyen, Brynn’s has made its mark with inventive, classic flavors and a wide variety of toppings that suit every taste.

Guyen said they offer about 12 assorted flavors of frozen yogurt each day and their toppings bars feature over 145 add-ons to make your own creations. He said they pride themselves on offering as many organic fruits and toppings as possible, along with seasonal, local fruit produce from the Piedmont Farmer’s Market. They also feature Ghirardelli chocolates and sauces.

While the shop has been a hit for years, they’ve also decided to take their show on the road and out into the community. Purchasing a food truck this year, they are quickly becoming a feature at local festivals and events, offering frozen desserts to people out in the heat. They are also booking appearances at block parties, church events and company picnics.

Brynn’s Frozen Yogurt is located at 205 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. They are open Tuesday throughThursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 pm. If you’d like more information about having the Brynn’s Frozen Yogurt truck at your event, please call 336-331-3935.

Ozzie’s Ice Cream Shop (Greensboro)

If you’ve been on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro in the last couple of years, you’ve probably seen or stopped by Ozzie’s Ice Cream Shop. A favorite of travelers along the city’s Greenway, Ozzie’s is an ice cream parlor featuring ice cream from two premier companies, Blue Bell and Hershey’s.

You can get hand dipped scoops and cups of any of some flavors, as well as sundaes, milkshakes, malts and floats. You can enjoy your treats at one of the many outdoor tables and seating is available inside on those days when it’s rainy or just a bit too hot for comfort. The community atmosphere makes the whole experience even better, and your dogs are welcome, too. As a matter of fact, doggie ice creams are available as well to give your four-footed companions a cooling treat.

Ozzie’s Ice Cream Shop is open seven days a week during the summer, cutting back to six days a week during the fall. Hours are 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. Ozzie’s is located at 3302 Old Battleground Road in Greensboro, and you can reach them at 336-501-4451.

Nattie’s Frozen Creations (Archdale)

The town of Archdale is home to Nattie’s Frozen Creations, a place that offers pretty much the whole run of frozen desserts and treats to help you make it through the hot, sizzling summer. Owner Nichole Norman said her company’s mission statement is: “To provide our community with delicious dessert treats all while promoting community partnership in a God-focused, family-friendly environment.”

They do this but offering just about anything you could imagine: hand-dipped and locally-made ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, Italian ices, sorbets and over 90 toppings to choose from. You can choose from cones, bowls and milkshakes or make your own specialty sundae. They also feature Mama Laura’s handmade chocolates. Each day, on tap you can see as many as 35 separate flavors of ice creams, frozen yogurts, ices, sorbets and gelatos.

The location is extremely family friendly and is great for social gatherings. They also offer bookings for birthday parties and fundraising events.

Summer hours for Nattie’s Frozen Creations are on now and run Monday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. They are located at 101 Bonnie Place in Archdale. You can reach them by telephone at 336-307-3484.

Matt’s Gelato (Greensboro)

If you’ve been around events and festivals in the Greensboro area this summer, chances are you’ve run across the Matt’s Gelato cart or seen their tent with a line of folks waiting for their servings of this classic Italian treat.

Owner Matthew Hall has turned a family history in the gelato field (his father was part of the American branch of the Carpigiani company that manufactures gelato machines and is currently the owner of Advance Gourmet Equipment and Design) into his own business. Locally, Matt’s caters events of all sorts and does some wholesale to other outlets. He rotates through an almost limitless variety of flavors including local favorites cappuccino crunch, strawberry cheesecake and cookies and cream.

While you might see his cart pop up anywhere folks are having a good time, Hall said he’s always open to book any event, from a block party to a festival, company picnic or any social gathering. If you’d like to make arrangements for that, just give him a call at 336-268-0484.

Ice Scraperz (Greensboro)

The hottest thing in frozen treats this summer might very well be Greensboro’s own Ice Scraperz. One of the newest players on the scene, Ice Scraperz has certainly been a hit with their new take on the classic treat.

Owner Wendy Meredith explained that Ice Scraperz opened June 1 this year and they’ve already had to double their equipment to keep up with demand. The big draw is that they take classic flavors of ice cream and then flatten it on sub zero antigriddles, working in flavorings and then use scrapers to roll the ice cream up into fluffy frozen cylinders. The ice cream is arranged into cups and then topped with all sorts of sweets.

Meredith said she had seen a video of it being done on YouTube a while back and then started searching for a place that did it in the U.S. As a resident of Florida at that time, she finally found a place in Tampa that did rolled ice cream She tried it and immediately fell in love. She and her husband then cashed in their retirement, headed north to Greensboro and opened the first one of these in the area.

It has gone like gangbusters so far, and you really should head over to their location at 1941 New Garden Road, Suite 106. You can also check them out at their website: www.icescraperz.com.

Café Gelato (Winston-Salem)

If you take 15 years of experience cooking internationally and turn it loose on the local gelato scene, you’d get Winston-Salem’s Café Gelato. Owned and operated by Ciska Weber, (who is a native of Holland,) the local gelato maker offers a selection of flavors both classic and inventive.

Weber explained all their gelato is made on site, using premium ingredients imported from Italy as well as local fresh fruits as they come into season. While the shop always has classic flavors like chocolate, lemon, berry and mango on hand, you can also find flavors like coffee and gingerbread among their nine daily selections. For the adventurous, she also makes some with herbal or floral notes like lemon-basil and elder flower.

In addition to freshly made gelato, the shop also sells wine and specialty coffees.

Located near Reynolds High School, Café Gelato has quickly become a favorite of young people, and it has been right in the middle of the neighborhood renaissance in that area. Artsy and laid back, itIs a great place for a quick stop and a treat on a hot summer day.

You can find Café Gelato at 845 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, directly across from Hanes Park. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday noon to 9 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Mondays. For more information, call 336-725-9110 or look them up on Facebook.

Di’lishi Frozen Yogurt Bar (Greensboro)

It’s certainly one of the largest frozen yogurt places in the entire Triad by square footage, but Di’lishi’s Frozen Yogurt Bar might just have one of the biggest hearts in the business, too. The Battleground Avenue favorite mixes frozen treats and community service into something everyone can get behind.

Owner Cindy Snider opened the shop in 2013 after a career as a local school teacher, and true to her nature she’s made it into a place where the fun comes with a bit of learning along the way. Offering a full slate of frozen yogurts on tap (plus at least one sorbet selection) and over 60 toppings each day, Di’lishi has all the classic fro-yo attractions, plus they offer fro-yo smoothies and frozen yogurt pies (whole and by the slice). They offer large seating areas, including a soft-seating area with couches and television, and even a special party room.

Di’lishi also has a community give back program. Snider explained they do three voting periods each year with in-store displays of three local nonprofit charities. Customers can learn about each of the charities and their impact on the community. They can also vote to support one by dropping special voting spoons into bins for each. At the end of the period, each charity receives a donation based on the spoons they collected. Over 40 local charities have been helped so far.

Di’lishi is located at 4016 Battleground Avenue, Suite D in Greensboro. They’re open seven days a week. Hours are Monday through Thursday noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, stop by their website at www.dilishi.com.

Andy’s Frozen Custard (High Point)

For the last year, folks in High Point and the surrounding area have been treated to the classic creations of Andy’s Frozen Custard. Frozen custard, for those new to the idea, is a type of ice cream that is whipped less in the creation process. It makes for a denser, richer taste and feels and allows it to be held frozen at warmer temperatures (generally between 18 and 23 degrees F).

At Andy’s they serve it up in cups and cones, as well as in shakes, sundaes, malts and the classic banana split. They also serve concretes and have become famous for these nearly solid frozen custard creations that feature classic toppings mixed right in. For those with a serious sweet tooth, you can even get a jackhammer concrete that has a well drilled into the center and filled with caramel, hot fudge or other treats. Andy’s also features some seasonal treats such as the Peach sundae and the Key Lime Concrete (both available now).

Open with their summer hours now Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight for walk-up and drive through service. Andy’s is located at 2406 Penny Road in High Point.

Yum Yum’s Ice Cream and Hotdogs (Greensboro)

No story about ice cream and summer in the Triad would be complete without the granddaddy of them all, Yum Yum’s Ice Cream and Hotdogs. Winner of this year’s best hot dogs and ice cream in the Triad, Yum Yum’s has been a Greensboro institution since 1906.

Yum Yum’s was a hit for the Aydelette family from its beginnings as a pushcart operation in downtown Greensboro to its current location on Spring Garden Street. It has been churning out the ice cream and world famous red hot dogs from the heart of the UNCG campus for generations. There’s no telling how many people have made their stop at Yum Yum’s the best part of their day, whether they are inside, at one of the outdoor tables or made their mark sitting on the long retaining wall out front.

It has been a tough year for Yum Yum’s as they were forced to close for nine days after a customer’s car accidentally hit and damaged the building. Not long after they got up and running again, the family patriarch and Yum Yum’s veteran Bernard Aydelette also passed away. Yum Yum’s, and the Aydelettes have continued, though, handing out cones, hot dogs and smiles to children, students, workers and senior citizens alike.

Yum Yum’s Ice Cream and Hotdogs is located at 1219 Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. They are open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays and Mondays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

Feeney’s Frozen Yogurt Bar (Greensboro, High Point)

As pioneers in the frozen yogurt field, Feeney’s was the first frozen yogurt bar in the Triad to use the self-serve, pick your own toppings arrangement. It has certainly been a hit, and with two locations, Feeney’s is still going strong!

Each location offers eight different flavors of soft serve frozen yogurt or sorbets, with selections changing as often as each day. Feeny’s also offers low-calorie options along with gelatos and nondairy sorbets to fit everyone’s tastes and needs. And you can always mix and match the frozen treats to create your own concoctions and then top them off with everything from cookie crumbles, candy bits, fresh fruit, breakfast cereals, chocolate rocks and of course hot fudge, whipped cream and other delights.

Feeney’s can also come to you for your special events and occasions, with a frozen yogurt cart to brighten up your event. Also, the High Point location can also host birthday parties and other gatherings. Feel free to contact them through email at feeneysfroyo@aol.com for bookings.

You can find Feeney’s Frozen Yogurt at 1603 New Garden Road in Greensboro and 1589 Skeet Club Road in High Point. The Greensboro location is open from noon to 9:30 pm Sunday through Thursday and noon to 10 pm Friday and Saturday. The High Point location is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Twin City Gelato (Winston-Salem)

The fine folks behind Winston’s beloved West End Coffeehouse are also the driving force behind Twin City Gelato, a company that has been producing some of the most innovative gelato flavors in the region.

Co-owner Dana Moody said Twin City Gelato has been making their frozen treats for the past four years, often with locally grown fruits and produce to create almost unbelievable flavors. They’ve showcased flavors like sweet corn and blueberry, lemon rosemary, goat cheese and roasted cherries, Sriracha chocolate, white chocolate banana toffee and much, much more. The Coffeehouse’s mixed coffee drinks have been an inspiration as well. Flavors change regularly, so stop by often to get a new taste of inspiration.

Twin City Gelato also presents a whole host of desserts, from concoctions using gelato to Affogatos (think of a gelato sundae topped with whipped cream, chocolate, caramel and a bit of zip from hot espresso poured over it) to their locally famous brownie sundaes. Gelato pops and paletas (a Latin-American popsicle-like treat famous for wild flavors and textures) are also new additions worth a try!

Twin City Gelato is located at 390 N. Broad St. in Winston-Salem and they are open seven days per week. Hours vary by the season, so check them out on Instagram and Facebook for more details. Also, look for them at local festivals and events.