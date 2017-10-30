Search Spanning Three States Leads to Arrest of Four Seasons Mall Shooter

GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 28, 2017) – A man who evaded police for several years and was wanted for the shooting death of 34-year-old Sherrod Maurice Crum outside of the Four Seasons Town Centre earlier this year was charged with First Degree Murder this weekend.

Tedrick Lithonia McClary, 25, of Wilmington, NC, is currently confined without bond in the New Hanover County NC Detention Center. His arrest comes after a detective from the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension launched an intensive 30-day search that spanned seven jurisdictions in three states, tracking McClary from North Carolina through Virginia to Pennsylvania.

Crum was walking outside of the mall by Entrance D at approximately 2:15 on May 4 when he was struck by at least one bullet fired from a sedan that drove past him. He was transported by ambulance to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

McClary was also wanted on federal drug and firearms charges for crimes he allegedly committed in New Hanover several years before the fatal shooting.

Through inter-agency coordination, McClary was arrested by US Marshals in Pennsylvania on Aug. 11 and charged with outstanding warrants out of New Hanover for two counts of Possession a Stolen Firearm, Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Selling Heroin, and other offenses. He was confined in a Philadelphia prison until he was extradited to the New Hanover County NC Detention Facility on Oct. 28. Once there, McClary was served with the warrant for First Degree Murder. He is currently awaiting trial for the drug and firearms offenses.

Greensboro police are not looking for anyone else in connection with Crum’s death. A motive has not yet been determined. The investigation is on-going.