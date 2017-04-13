Seasonal Mid-Week Market Re-Opens Wed., April 19 8 am-1 pm at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market

GREENSBORO-NC, Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (501Yanceyville Street) will open the seasonal Mid-Week Market on Wednesday, April 19th, 2016. The hours will be 8am -1pm.

Patrons may shop for freshly picked produce, farm fresh eggs, local dairy products, pastured meats (beef, pork, chicken, lamb), seafood, authentic European styled breads and baked goods, local cut flowers, potted plants, and artisan goods now twice a week, every Saturday (7am -12 noon) and every Wednesday (8 am-1pm).

The first 25 patrons who purchase fresh produce, meat, eggs or dairy will receive a free reusable shopping bag from the market. All other patrons who purchase from market vendors that day can register at the information desk to win a market bag and a fresh and local gift basket full of market goodies.

New this year are several new additions to the market, patrons can start their day with YeeHaw Donut’s hot cake donuts made with locally milled flour and hot coffee from locally roasted beans.

Lee Mortensen, Executive Director notes, “Mid-Week Market offers patrons an opportunity to stock up on all local provisions, and a more laid back atmosphere to visit with the vendor than our peak Saturdays, grab breakfast or lunch and dinner fixings to go and even take a meeting in our café seating. The Market has plenty of free parking and free WiFi on site too as well as picnic table dining outside and café seating inside.”

Participating Wednesday vendors include (but are not limited to):

· Armstrong Artisan Farm: pastured lamb, free range chicken eggs, and wool crafts

· Cornerstone Garlic Farm: green garlic, fresh produce, jams, jellies, and seasonings

· Farlow Farm: chemical free strawberries, hothouse cucumbers

· Massey Creek Farm: pork, eggs, and knife sharpening

· Mindenhill Farm: potted plants, herb starters, greenhouse tomatoes, and fresh produce

· NC Fresh Seafood : fresh coastal fish, shrimp, oysters, and more

· Rothchild’s Farm: black angus beef and Homeland Creamery Dairy products

· Rudd Farm: strawberries and seasonal produce

· Six Gunn Farm: eggs, grass fed beef, and frozen chicken, homemade baked goods

· Smith Century Farm: plant starters, fresh greens, strawberries, eggs, and more

· Split Acre Farm: lettuce and seasonal produce

· Augustino Gusto: rustic European style breads, savory quiches, pies, and pastries

· Angel Aprons Etc…: sewn products for the home, kitchen, garden, and more

· Cookie Gurlie: gourmet cookies of all varieties

· Del Maso Pasta: fresh handmade pastas, pasta sauces, pesto, and frozen authentic lasagna

· Karen’s Kreations: sewn home goods, blankets, and more

· La Palette: gourmet hand painted chocolates

· Mimi’s Soaps: handmade soap, laundry soap, health and beauty products, soy candles

· Timber and Sprout: wooden craft planters, and herb starters

· YeeHaw Donuts: fresh and hot sweet potato donuts and other tasty donut varieties

· Sir Charles Gourmet Sauces: tasty sauces from mild to hot

· Real Catering: salsas, pimento cheese, chicken salad

· Amara Nata: Artisan hand-made jewelry and gifts

· Silver Muse: Sterling silver pressed jewelry and more

· Kennedy’s Kreations: Jewelry repair and design

Mid-Week Market will offer special tastings and learning events only available on Wednesdays. A schedule will be posted on the market website, GSOFarmersMarket.org.

Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market operates year round on Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday 8 am to 1 pm (April 19th – Dec. 20).

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a “501c3” nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food in a friendly and inviting setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, to support better health through healthy eating, and to build social and community connections.