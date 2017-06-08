SECCA TEES IT UP FOR CONTEMPORARY ART WITH THE WORLD’S MOST ARTISTIC GOLF TOURNAMENT

Winston-Salem, NC, June 8, 2017 – On Tuesday, October 3, the world’s most artistic golf tournament will be staged on the fairways and greens of Salem Glen Country Club in Clemmons, NC. The SECCA Slam for Art is a charity event that benefits the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA).

This is a traditional Captain’s Choice tournament with a shotgun start. However, around every corner of the course will be visual displays, fun contests and artistic experiences that bring to life the work of famous artists who have exhibited at SECCA – artists like Keith Haring, Jasper Johns, Alex Katz and more. Registration opens June 1 and closes August 15 at SECCAslamForArt.org.

“SECCA is considered the most renowned contemporary art center between Washington, DC, and Atlanta,” said Frank Campion, SECCA Board Member and tournament volunteer. “This is your chance to play a course designed by Jack Nicklaus while being surrounded by an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind contemporary art experience. Our goal is to raise awareness of the fact that by visiting or living in Winston-Salem, you’ve seen the works of many of today’s most famous artists, right in your own backyard.”

Check-in starts at 9AM on October 3 with a gourmet brunch and is followed by a shotgun start at 11AM. After the tournament is the SECCA Slam Party at 4PM. Master Chefs at Five Points Restaurant are planning a delectable menu of artfully prepared foods and beverages. The silent auction promises one-of-a-kind art and prized golf memorabilia. Rounding out the experience will be toe-tapping music by legendary bluesman, Roy Roberts. Separate tickets are available for the SECCA Slam Party only.

“SECCA has never seen a volunteer-driven effort like this,” said Gordon Peterson, Executive Director at SECCA. “More than 75 SECCA volunteers are making this the most memorable golf tournament that you will ever see or play in. Every golfer will want to have their cameras with them, along with a good set of clubs, to capture the experience and win terrific prizes.”

Salem Glen is located at 1000 Glen Day Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012. The tournament is limited to 120 players. Registration will close earlier than August 15 if the tournament sells out. A limited number of additional sponsorships are available by emailing SECCAslam@gmail.com.