See the ACTUAL Aston Martin DB10 that Bond drove in Spectre at Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s Name That Tune





Prepare to be shaken, not stirred, at the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s 2017 Name That Tune fundraiser, taking place at the Greensboro Country Club on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7:00 pm (6:30 for the VIP pre-reception)! Long-time GSO Board members and philanthropists Kathy Manning and Dennis Stearns serve as Honorary Co-Chairs for the James Bond-themed evening.

This year’s exciting theme is Name That Tune: Casino Royale, celebrating the music of 007 through the guessing of Bond movie theme songs, played by a live band! Guests are encouraged to don their tuxedoes and come prepared to play–the evening will include back-room casino games, dinner stations, an open bar, silent auction, dancing to a live band, and the much anticipated & competitive game of Name That Tune! Name That Tune helps the Symphony continue its broad educational initiatives and world-class performances across the Triad.

Foreign Cars Italia has just stepped up to be the Platinum Sponsor for the Symphony’s annual fundraiser Name That Tune: Casino Royale.

In addition to the sponsorship and a great silent auction item, they are bringing two Aston Martins to display outside the Club…one of these cars is the ACTUAL DB10 that was used in the recent James Bond movie Spectre, the car was made specifically for the movie and only three working vehicles remain after filming (several were destroyed throughout filming). One of the three recently sold for $3.5 million in an auction, and they are bringing one of them from Atlanta to park outside the Greensboro Country Club for Name That Tune!

Can you Name That James Bond Tune??

This game-show themed fundraiser features a live band playing James Bond theme songs for guests to guess, plus back-room casino games; gourmet dinner stations; open bar, silent auction + more…all at the Greensboro Country Club!

PLUS – see the ACTUAL Aston Martin DB10 that Bond drove in Spectre – only three in the world, and you can see it yourself at Name That Tune!

Gold Sponsorship (12 tickets) – $2,500

Silver Sponsorship (6 tickets) – $1,500

Host (2 tickets) – $500

General Admission (1 ticket) – $125

Call the Symphony at 336-335-5456 x239 to order tickets!

or order online at http://greensborosymphony.org/support/name-that-tune/