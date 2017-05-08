SEETHER coming to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center

Photo Credit: Marina Chavez

Tickets go on sale May 12 and are available at Ticketmaster. Call 1-800-745-3000 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

Poison the Parish, the band’s seventh studio album, arrives just in time on Morgan’s new label imprint Canine Riot Records, via Concord Music Group. Morgan also served as producer (the first time he’s produced an album in its entirety), working alongside engineer and mixer Matt Hyde (Slayer, Deftones, Hatebreed) at Nashville’s Blackbird Studio, which has played host to everyone from Taylor Swift to Jack White. The upcoming album releases May 12.

Special guest, Letters from the Fire joins Seether’s North American tour on select dates in May, July and August.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center is located at 777 Casino Dr., Cherokee, NC 28719