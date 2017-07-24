SEPTEMBER EVENTS at Kaleideum

Below are SEPTEMBER EVENTS for KALEIDEUM (formerly SciWorks and The Children’s Museum of Winston Salem).

The Prop Shop Exhibit | Kaleideum Downtown (formerly Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem)

NOW OPEN!

The Prop Shop features a 1,000 square-foot makerspace set in the “backstage” of a theater. Real tools and materials are available for visitors to design and create their own puppets, costumes, set pieces, and props! The space also includes a theater-themed toddler area with a small slide, as well as a functional animatronic chameleon, a sculpting station, and an interactive loft exploring elements of stage lighting. Included with museum admission and free for members. Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S Liberty Street, Winston-Salem. (336) 723-9111. www.kaleideum.org.

Design Zone Exhibit | Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks)

September 2-December 31

What does it take to create a video game, line up rhythms like the best DJs, or design a roller coaster that produces the biggest thrills? In Design Zone, go behind the scenes and see how creative problem solvers use math to do amazing things. Design Zone explores mathematical concepts like patterns, variables, scale, slope, and ratios used by artists, architects, engineers, musicians, and other innovators. Included with museum admission and free for members. Kaleideum North, 400 W Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. (336) 767-6730. www.kaleideum.org.

Homeschool/Small Group Day | Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks)

Tuesday, September 5, 1 pm

We’re kicking off our school-year programming for home-educated students and small groups with a special “Habitat Helpers” class for K-7th graders. Tour Kaleideum North’s outdoor campus where you’ll meet the resident animals and learn about their specific habitats and the interdependence of plants and other animals within those habitats. Discover the role humans play in the health of an ecosystem – what positive things to do and what negative things to avoid to be good stewards of the environment. Pre-registration is required, and group rates apply. Limited to 20 students. Register online at north.kaleideum.org/education/small-groups-and-homeschoolers. Kaleideum North, 400 W Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. (336) 767-6730. www.kaleideum.org.

Little Tykes | Kaleideum Downtown (formerly Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem)

Beginning Monday, September 11, 9:15-11:15 am (Additional Program Dates: September 25, October 9 & 23, November 13 & 27, December 11)

This series focuses specifically on the developmental skills and interests of two-year-olds! Children and their caregivers will engage one-on-one through songs, stories, creating crafts, and other special activities. Discover the magic of playing and learning together! Registration available at the Welcome Desk or by contacting Sarah Evans at (336) 723-9111, ext. 208. Day-of registration is also available beginning 15 minutes before the start of each program, but space is limited! Register for the series (7 classes) and save: $50/member (child), $64/nonmember (child); 1 adult free per registered child; museum admission included. Single-day registration: $8/member (child), $10/nonmember (child); 1 free adult; museum admission included. Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S Liberty Street, Winston-Salem. (336) 723-9111. www.kaleideum.org.

Saturn Day | Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks)

Friday, September 15, 10 am-1 pm

Discover the wonders of Saturn – its rings, moons, and more! Enjoy interactive demonstrations and special planetarium shows as we celebrate the Cassini spacecraft’s mission and its final plunge – TODAY – into Saturn! Groups (grades K-6) must pre-register by emailing scheduling@kaleideum.org or calling (336) 714-7105. Included with museum admission and free for members. Kaleideum North, 400 W Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. (336) 767-6730. www.kaleideum.org.

Animal Extravaganza | Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks)

Sunday, September 17, 1-5 pm

Uncover secrets about Kaleideum North’s resident animals and other critters with live animal encounters, games, crafts, and special guests. Included with museum admission and free for members. Kaleideum North, 400 W Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. (336) 767-6730. www.kaleideum.org.

Sensory-Friendly Monday | Kaleideum Downtown (formerly Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem)

Monday, September 18, 9 am-Noon

SENSORY-FRIENDLY MONDAYS are a time for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and sensory processing differences to have a fun, enjoyable, and interactive learning experience in a comfortable and accepting environment! Learning can be verbal or non-verbal; hands-on or hands-off; fast or slow; social or solitary; loud or quiet; directed or inquiry-based. Sensory Friendly Mondays are offered one day per month, September through May, on Members-only Mondays when Museum attendance is light. You do not need to be a member in order to attend, but admission or membership is required. Our sensory-friendly programming modifications include choice boards and a designated quiet room. A social narrative and visual schedule are available to help you and your child familiarize yourselves with the Museum before your visit. Learn more at downtown.kaleideum.org/visit/accessibility/. Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S Liberty Street, Winston-Salem. (336) 723-9111. www.kaleideum.org.

Angel Bear Yoga: Johnny Appleseed Adventure | Kaleideum Downtown (formerly Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem)

Wednesday, September 20, 11 am

Join Angel Bear on a fall adventure! We’ll read the book Johnny Appleseed Goes a-Planting and celebrate the life of Johnny Appleseed. Learn about perseverance and caring for our earth as we do apple tree poses! Meet a special furry friend, too! Included with museum admission and free for members. Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S Liberty Street, Winston-Salem. (336) 723-9111. www.kaleideum.org.

Stargazing | Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks)

Saturday, September 23, 7:30-10:30 pm

Join the Kaleideum Planetarium staff and Forsyth Astronomical Society for a FREE astronomy observation in the Kaleideum North parking lot using professional telescopes. In case of bad weather, call (336) 767-6730 after 5 pm for an update. Kaleideum North, 400 W Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. (336) 767-6730. www.kaleideum.org.

Music & Movement | Kaleideum Downtown (formerly Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem)

Wednesday, September 27 – 11 am

Come move and groove through songs, fingerplay, and a read-aloud. Your child will gain meaningful skills to help build their language, listening, and physical abilities. Most importantly, we’ll have fun! Included with museum admission and free for members. Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S Liberty Street, Winston-Salem. (336) 723-9111. www.kaleideum.org.

Mother and Son Fun | Kaleideum Downtown (formerly Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem)

Friday, September 29, 6–8 pm

Enjoy a pizza dinner, craft, cookie-decorating, storytime, and a little dancing, too! Hearts & Arrows Photography will photograph you and your special guy, a cherished keepsake that will be emailed to you after the event. Pre-registration required for children and adults: $10/member, $12/non-member. To purchase tickets, visit downtown.kaleideum.org/programs/mother-son-fun-3/. Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S Liberty Street, Winston-Salem. (336) 723-9111. www.kaleideum.org.