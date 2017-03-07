Sesame Street Live “Make a New Friend” Takes the Stage in Greensboro

Friends Old & New Meet on Sesame Street at the Greensboro Coliseum This Summer

GREENSBORO, NC (March 7, 2017) – No matter where you’re from or where you’ve been, everyone is special – so join in! Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby, and their Sesame Street friends welcome Chamki, Grover’s friend from India, to Sesame Street. Together, they explore the universal fun of friendship and celebrate cultural similarities, from singing and dancing, to sharing cookies! Sesame Street Live “Make a New Friend” will visit the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11. Tickets for all four performances are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the Greensboro Coliseum box office or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Chamki is from far away and she’s visiting Sesame Street for just one day! Grover has a long to-do list for his friend, from kayaking to hot yoga, but Chamki is busy enjoying cookies with Cookie Monster, singing with Abby Cadabby, and doing ‘The Elmo Slide.’ Will an appearance from Super Grover get Chamki’s attention? Join the fun and create memories with your friends and family!

Sesame Street Live “Make a New Friend” offers a fun-filled, interactive learning experience, including up-close and furry interactions on the audience floor! Like television’s Sesame Street, each Sesame Street Live production features timeless tunes and lessons for all ages. The universal appeal of each Broadway-quality musical production continues long after preschool. Adults will appreciate the high-tech stagecraft, cleverly written script, and music they’ll recognize and enjoy sharing with children, such as “Count Me In” and fun new parodies of “Hot and Cold,” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

What: Sesame Street Live “Make a New Friend“ coming to Greensboro!

When: Friday, June 9, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday. June 10 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 11 2:00 p.m.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27403

Tickets: $17.00 and $25.00. A limited number of $35.00 Gold Circle seats and $55.00 Sunny Seats** are also available. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

**The Sunny Seats package features premium show seating and a pre-show Meet & Greet with two Sesame Street Live friends, including Elmo! Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

To charge tickets by phone or learn more about group rates and senior discounts, please call 800-745-3000. For more information, please visit www.sesamestreetlive.com. Become a fan of Sesame Street Live on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT SESAME WORKSHOP – Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization that revolutionized children’s television programming with the landmark Sesame Street. The Workshop produces local Sesame Street programs, seen in over 150 countries, and other acclaimed shows to help bridge the literacy gap including The Electric Company. Beyond television, the Workshop produces content for multiple media platforms on a wide range of issues including literacy, health and military deployment. Initiatives meet specific needs to help young children and families develop critical skills, acquire healthy habits and build emotional strength to prepare them for lifelong learning. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org.

ABOUT VSTAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP – VStar Entertainment Group is one of the nation’s leading multi-concept media and entertainment platforms and producer of family-friendly consumer shows and events, with an extensive background presenting and promoting more than 36,000 performances worldwide over the past 37 years. Headquartered in the Twin Cities, VStar Entertainment Group was founded in 2015 following an acquisition of VEE Corporation, one of the most experienced and respected names in family-friendly entertainment, and Blue Star Media, a leader in event production and promotion. VStar Entertainment Group also provides turnkey, in-house solutions for agencies, brands, corporations and marketing experts serving the event, sports and experiential industries. For more information, including current touring shows and a complete list of service offerings, please visit www.vstarentertainment.com.