Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival Begins Today

PITTSBORO, N.C.- Four days, 4 stages, and over 50 bands come together in the beautiful, lush Chatham County for the annual festival of music, art, and community. Today kicks off the Fall Festival featuring the following bands: Beats Antique, Donna the Buffalo, Elephant Revival, Locos Por Juana, Phil Cook & the Guitarheels, LADAMA, Seratones, Zach Deputy, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba, and Dr. Bacon. The diversity and community that Shakori Hills is known for starts today, to purchase your tickets call 919-542-8142 or online at https://shakorihillsgrassroots.org

Beats Antique is an unparalleled trio playing experimental world fusion and electronic music in astonishing live shows that mix samples and heavy percussives with Tribal Fusion dance and performance art. Their global sound incorporates the music and dance of French Gypsy jazz, Middle Eastern grooves, Balkan wedding music, flamenco, hip-hop, dub reggae and much more. Not dancing will be a near-impossible feat while these guys are playing Saturday night.

Donna the Buffalo’s music showcases influences from Cajun to country, reggae to improv, zydeco boogie to roots-rock riot, festival host band, Donna the Buffalo aims for the best of what music has to offer. Their singular sound features upbeat grooves, inspirational lyrics, memorable hooks, superb musicianship and an overwhelming sense of celebration. They’re an American institution – socially conscious yet eternally danceable, join the dance Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Elephant Revival is am Indie-acoustic quintet on the cutting edge of an emerging new genre called Transcendental Folk. With a sound soaked in Celtic fiddle tunes, inspirational indie rock, original folk songs, psychedelic country, traditional ballads, powerful reggae grooves and jazz standards, they carry a fresh sense of creativity and inspiration from their Colorado home. They will be grooving Friday night.

Locos Por Juana is a Latin urban orchestra from Miami whose wide-ranging musical approach draws from tropical styles such as reggae, cumbia and salsa as well as urban styles such as hip-hop, rock and Latin alternative. These Miami friends of the festival bring the fire and will be dancing along with everyone Thursday and Friday night!

Phil Cook & the Guitarheels is a North Carolina supergroup led by the former Megafaun keyboardist alongside an all-star rotating lineup. Drawn to elements of folk, blues and country, this thrilling collective plays from the heart and proudly carries the torch of tradition into the 21st century. He will be leading the party Friday night.

LADAMA is an international ensemble of women celebrating cross-cultural, Pan-American collaboration. South American and Caribbean rhythms such as cumbia, coco, maracatu, Onda Nueva and joropo run like currents through pop and soul-infused songs sung in Spanish, English and Portuguese. These ladies will be sharing their powerful performance Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Seratones plays a revved-up, soul-stirring fusion of vintage soul and raunchy garage rock. From swaggering blues to searing R&B, frontwoman AJ Haynes’ powerful vocals are the perfect launching pad for the passion and ferocity of these potent musicians.

Zach Deputy is an astonishing one-man dance party offering up what he calls “Island-infused, Drum ‘n’ Bass, Gospel-Ninja-Soul.” Full of hope and the promise of a new day, this powerhouse of performance and technical ability will showcase his talents Saturday night.

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers is a hardcore country band from Pittsboro with a wild, reckless energy and songs that threaten to burst apart from emotional pressure. Twangy, aching and true, somehow both angelic and gritty, this performance will be sure to rock to the core Saturday night.

Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba from Carborro play a highly energetic and original blend of traditional and modern styles inspired by West African dance bands. Their music is full of unison melody, adventurous improvisation, fiery solos and polyrhythmic frameworks. Don’t miss this opportunity on Thursday night!

Dr. Bacon is a festival staple with their genre-defying Appalachian soul-grass band from Boone playing an infectiously danceable blend of energetic rock ‘n’ roll. Their sound is a rollicking amalgam of bluegrass, soul, funk, hip-hop, blues, jazz, folk and more, with traditional bluegrass instrumentation bolstered by harmonicas, horns, jaw-harps and kazoos. These Shakori staples will be jamming Saturday night and Sunday afternoon!

Those are just a few of the over 50 acts Shakori Hills GrassRoots Fall Festival of Music & Dance that begins today, feel free to visit the Performers Page at https://shakorihillsgrassroots.org/fall-2017-lineup/ to see the rest of the amazing lineup! Call 919-542-8142 or visit the website at https://shakorihillsgrassroots.org for more information on tickets, camping, and festival workshops!

About Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival

For 15 years, the Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance has been bringing its special brand of music, dance, art, and celebration the Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina. Now co-produced by Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival, Inc. and the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center, the event focuses on sharing music, art, and education with the spirit of community.