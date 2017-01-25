Shared Kitchen Project In The Works

| @triadfoodies

Big plans are underway for the area of Old Salem near UNCSA. The Winston-Salem Shared Kitchen Project is slated to begin construction later this year with an opening scheduled for later 2018. The building known as West Salem Square, originally known as Bahnson, will undergo a massive transformation to feature an 8-10,000 square foot shared kitchen, commissaries, incubators and multi-use office, work and retail space. We promise more will be revealed as more plans themselves are revealed. But partner and organizer Margaret Norfleet Neff says the goal is to create sustainable opportunities for makers and start-ups for years to come.

In the midst of all the planning, the group is seeking feedback in addition to letters of support and letters of intent. Getting your ideas to them now they say, will only make the project more beneficial to the area and the community as a whole. If you’d like more information on session dates, check out the Winston-Salem Shared Kitchen Facebook page. Or you can send an inquiry or support email to wssk.nc@gmail.com