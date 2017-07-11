Sharon Fisher Named Chamber Director of Government Affairs

Winston-Salem, NC (July 7, 2017) – Sharon Fisher, a former small business manager and district liaison for two Congress persons and a Senator, is the new Director of Government Affairs for the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce. In this role, Fisher will direct the Chamber’s advocacy work at the local, state, and federal level.

Most recently, Fisher was small business manager for The Faithy Zone in Brown Summit, NC. She previously has been senior constituent services representative for Senator Kay Hagan and district liaison for Congressman Melvin Watt and for Congresswoman Eva Clayton.

“We are pleased to have someone with both government affairs expertise and small business management experience join our organization,” said Gayle Anderson, president and CEO of the Chamber. “Sharon understands the importance of small and large businesses and how to represent their interests to our elected officials.”

About the Chamber – The Greater Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce is the leading business organization in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, representing its 1,200+ area businesses that are committed to increased economic development in the region. The Chamber is dedicated to establishing Winston-Salem as a technology-driven economic center, and provides services to strengthen existing businesses, support entrepreneurs, and encourage small business creation. The Chamber supports public school student achievement, workforce, and higher education development.

