Shooting, Stolen Car, and Stand off Leads to Multiple Arrests

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 7, 2017) – Ten people are in custody following an eight-hour standoff that began as police were investigating a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

A detective from the Greensboro Police Department’s Street Crime Unit was investigating shots fired into a home on Ontario St. that occurred at approximately 10:20 pm Monday when he received descriptions of vehicles that may have been connected to the shooting. No one was injured in this shooting.

A few minutes before 1 am today, the detective saw a pickup truck matching one of the descriptions on Randleman Rd. near I40. A check of the National Criminal Information Center revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of High Point on Nov. 2. Before police could stop the truck, its occupants exited the vehicle and entered a home at 1304 Winchester Dr.

As police arrived and began establishing a perimeter around the home, two people exited. One of them was taken into custody by patrol officers; another by a K9 team.

Based on the potential for escalating violence, GPD activated its Hostage Negotiation Team and Special Response Team. Residents in nearby homes were either evacuated, or advised to shelter in place.

Officers used loudspeakers and directed the occupants to peacefully exit the home. When the suspects remained in the home after repeated attempts to get them to exit, police obtained a search warrant for the residence, and then deployed several rounds of tear gas beginning at approximately 6 am. As a result, five occupants exited the home at various intervals and were taken into custody over the next two hours.

Members of the Special Response Team entered the home at approximately 8:30 am, carefully searched the residence, and found three more people inside. They were taken into custody without incident.

Nine adults and one juvenile are currently being interviewed to determine the extent of their involvement in the shooting and the stolen auto. Based on evidence collected from the scene, officials believe the group may be responsible for a several incidents involving gun violence throughout the city. All ten are facing multiple charges in connection with the events that unfolded overnight.

Officials indicate that this will likely be a lengthy investigation due to the number of people involved and the potential for their connection to other crimes. Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individuals responsible.