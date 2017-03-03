SINGER-SONGWRITER CALEB CAUDLE’S “BORROWED SMILES” FEATURED ON CMT HIT TELEVISION SHOW “NASHVILLE”

FEB 3, 2017 — CMT hit television show “Nashville” recently featured “Borrowed Smiles,” a song by North Carolina-based singer-songwriter Caleb Caudle ( www.calebcaudle.com ) off his 2016 widely praised album, Carolina Ghost.

“I’m honored and grateful that the producers and music supervisors for ‘Nashville’ have selected ‘Borrowed Smiles’ for use in episode #510,” Caudle said. “My sincere thanks to everyone involved with ‘Nashville,’ my band that played on the recording of the song, and my producer/engineer Jon Ashley for capturing a great performance in the studio.

About Caleb Caudle

Caleb Caudle is a singer-songwriter based in Winston-Salem, NC. His last album, 2016’s Carolina Ghost, is Caudle’s seventh studio effort and drew widespread critical acclaim from the likes of NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Huffington Post, Paste, Bitter Southerner, American Songwriter, among many more. He is wrapping up work now on the follow-up to Carolina Ghost with long-time producer/engineer Jon Ashley (Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, Hiss Golden Messenger, William Tyler) with a release date later this year.