SINGER-SONGWRITER CALEB CAUDLE’S “BORROWED SMILES” FEATURED ON CMT HIT TELEVISION SHOW “NASHVILLE”

March 3, 2017
“The next Jason Isbell.” – Huffington Post

Caleb Caudle. Photo by Justin Reich.
“Evocative and impressionistic Southern lyricism, wrapped in an impeccable mix of vintage and contemporary country sounds.” – Paste 
“Immaculately constructed roots rock.” – Aquarium Drunkard
“In a just world, Caudle would be on every country radio station in the world.” – The Bitter Southerner
“Straight outta Lone Star territory, with jaw-droppingly fine songs steeped in classic Earle, Ely, Clark, McMurtry and Van Zandt.” – Blurt 
“Full of crisp imagery and thick with longing.” – CMT
“Just the right amount of heartbreak.” – PopMatters
“If Jason Isbell and Whiskeytown-era Ryan Adams had an illegitimate love child, it would be Caleb. … a voice as sweet as bourbon pecan pie but somehow still enough edge to cut you deep.” – No Depression
“The sweet spot between alt.country and roots pop.” – Independent Weekly 
“Caudle is blessed with a commanding, fine-grit voice that sounds like it was built for singing this kind of music.” – Creative Loafing

FEB 3, 2017 — CMT hit television show “Nashville” recently featured “Borrowed Smiles,” a song by North Carolina-based singer-songwriter Caleb Caudle (www.calebcaudle.com) off his 2016 widely praised album, Carolina Ghost.

“I’m honored and grateful that the producers and music supervisors for ‘Nashville’ have selected ‘Borrowed Smiles’ for use in episode #510,” Caudle said. “My sincere thanks to everyone involved with ‘Nashville,’ my band that played on the recording of the song, and my producer/engineer Jon Ashley for capturing a great performance in the studio.

About Caleb Caudle
Caleb Caudle is a singer-songwriter based in Winston-Salem, NC. His last album, 2016’s Carolina Ghost, is Caudle’s seventh studio effort and drew widespread critical acclaim from the likes of NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Huffington Post, Paste, Bitter Southerner, American Songwriter, among many more. He is wrapping up work now on the follow-up to Carolina Ghost with long-time producer/engineer Jon Ashley (Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, Hiss Golden Messenger, William Tyler) with a release date later this year.

About “Nashville”
Nashville is set against the backdrop of the city’s music scene and follows Rayna Jaymes and Juliette Barnes. Both women face personal and professional challenges as they navigate their paths as artists and individuals. Surrounding them, and often complicating their lives, are their family, friends and, in some cases, lovers, as well as the up-and-coming performers and songwriters trying to get ahead in the business. Music City can mean so many things to different people. In Nashville, musicians and songwriters are at the heart of the storm driven by their own ambitions. Some are fueled by their creativity and passion for fame. Others struggle to cope with the pressures of success and are doing everything in their power to stay on top. For more information, please visit http://www.cmt.com/shows/nashville.
