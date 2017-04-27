Sit In With Friends. Stand Up for Triad Health Project.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 27, 2017) – Triad Health Project (THP), the area’s HIV/AIDS service and support organization for over 30 years, announces plans for this year’s annual Dining for Friends (DFF). DFF engages the support of the community to provide compassionate HIV/AIDS care, education and prevention. With this year’s Dining for Friends event, THP aims to raise awareness about the disproportionate impact that the HIV/AIDS epidemic continues to have on minority and marginalized communities. “Triad Health Project serves in our community especially where health and poverty meet,” says THP’s Development Director, Paula Barger. “Over 85% of the people we serve are living below the federal poverty line, facing enormous challenges in accessing and navigating comprehensive health services. The uncertain future of healthcare in the U.S. puts people living with HIV, especially those with lower or no income, in a precarious situation.” THP continues to be on the forefront of HIV/AIDS advocacy at the state level, ensuring that legislators hear firsthand about what it means to live with HIV. Stigma still exists and creates barriers to care for those affected, and HIV remains a public health threat. In 2015, 121 new HIV cases were reported in Guilford County, the third highest rate in the state. Though living with HIV has changed for the better with advances in treatment, Triad Health Project’s services are as needed as much as when the agency first opened its doors in 1986. Individuals and groups host DFF events – anything from themed dinner parties to backyard cookouts, and from game nights to wine tastings – whatever people already enjoy doing to bring their friends together. In exchange for their hosts’ hospitality, guests make a contribution to THP. DFF events happen year round, and hosts choose the date and time for their event. THP’s Dining for Friends celebration will be Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 6-9 pm at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, in collaboration with the largest DFF party, the Community Party. All are invited. Community Party VIP All Access tickets may be purchased in advance at https://triadhealthproject.salsalabs.org/2017diningforfriendscommunityparty or at the door ($30 Adults; $55 Couple: $25 Students; $20 Children 12 and under). VIP ticket holders will be treated to dinner by Maria’s Gourmet Catering, wine, beer, soft drinks, desserts, and live entertainment and dancing. Thanks to generous sponsorships, all proceeds will directly benefit THP. Guests who have attended other DFF parties may bring their dessert pass for complimentary desserts and entertainment only, with access to a cash bar. Entertainment includes dance music by local favorites, Low Key and a performance by Triad Pride Men’s Chorus. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for choice Triad venues, restaurants and hotels. Replacements, Ltd.continues its long legacy as Presenting Sponsor. Cheesecakes by Alex is this year’s Exclusive Dessert Sponsor. ### About Triad Health Project – Founded in 1986 by a group of friends who banded together in support of other friends who were newly diagnosed with HIV and lacking any system of support, Triad Health Project has evolved into Guilford County’s only HIV/AIDS service organization. Triad Health Project works to fulfill its mission of providing practical and emotional support to individuals infected with and affected by HIV/AIDS, and educates those at risk and the community at large about HIV/AIDS. THP currently provides direct care and support services to over 550 people in the community who are living with HIV/AIDS, and education and free and confidential testing for over 2,000 additional people every year.