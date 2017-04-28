Six Arrested in Robbery Conspiracy that Resulted in Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2017) – Three Greensboro men and a woman are in custody after an alleged conspiracy to rob a man of his personal property resulted in a fatal shooting. Another man and woman are facing charges for interfering with the investigation after the homicide.

On the night of April 20, Larry Wayne Pratt, 37, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his car, which was partially obscured in a wood line at the 3100 block of Utah Pl.

Police found Pratt at approximately 8:45 pm after witnesses called GM 911 to report hearing shots fired. Arriving officers, along with EMS, initiated life-saving efforts. However, Pratt succumbed to the gunshot wounds he received and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through investigation and interviews, police learned that Matthew David Stanford, 22 Jayquan Shaheme Lilly, 19, Taro Michael Isley,18, and Kushaina Leadrienne Shaw, 21, conspired to rob Pratt.

Stanford, 22, of 1373 Lees Chapel Rd., was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Lilly was arrested April 26 and charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Isley, of 2604 Merritt Dr., was charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

Shaw, of W. Terrell St., is charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. She was arrested today.

In addition, Kojo Masaba Kunti Williams, 23, and Quiasha Nichelle Woods, 21, both of 3110 Utah Pl., were charged with Accessory After the Fact First Degree Murder.

All six subjects are currently confined in the Guilford County Jail. Lilly and Isley are confined without bail. Williams is held on a $200,000 secured bond; Woods on a $15,000 secured bond; and, Stanford on a $850,000 secured bond. Shaw’s bond is unknown at this time.