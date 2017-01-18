Six Local Restaurants That Should Be On Your Radar in 2017

Kristi Maier | @triadfoodies

Meridian Restaurant, 411 South Marshall Street, Winston-Salem

If there’s one restaurant that deserves tons of praise and not to be missed in Winston-Salem, it’s Meridian. Chef Mark Grohman is cooking up wonderful Northern Mediterranean dishes while endeavoring to keep it fresh, organic and local. Sausage? Well, he’ll do that himself. Pasta? All him. And I don’t know anyone who can make pasta out of pig intestines, but Grohman can. One of my favorite items on the ever changing menu is Elk. If you can get it, you definitely should. Other than elk, Meridian might be one of my favorite places for steak in the Triad. And the cocktails at Meridian are superb. Coming soon, Meridian’s Fourth Annual Collaborative Offal Dinner, where the adventurous foodie can enjoy all the parts of the animal in fun and approachable ways. If you do not fear the liver of a duck, tongue of beef, pork belly and pig’s feet, this dinner is for you! Heck, if you fear it, try it, and you’ll have a whole new appreciation for the term ‘waste not, want not’.

Bistro B, 126 South Main Street, Kernersville

Located in the heart of the Triad, Kernersville is bustling with a charming downtown. In the shops on the square on Main Street, you’ll find one of my favorite restaurants….Ev. Ah. The deliciousness that comes from Bistro B launched my blog and continues to be a go-to spot. Owner and chef Tim Bocholis has expanded his restaurant to at least twice its size. The menu, featuring many Spanish and Greek dishes, celebrating his ancestry and travels, is quite expansive. It can be a bit overwhelming. Just take it item by item and have your server offer up suggestions. Ours? Beef Carpaccio (the best I’ve ever had). Lamb Empanadas. White Salad (featuring romaine, hearts of palm, bacon-wrapped dates and marcona almonds), and any one of Chef B’s P.E.I. Mussels. There’s always a great wine feature that accompanies an impressive wine list. Please note: On busy nights, it’s often the chef doing the cooking with very limited kitchen staff. This may result in a longer than intended ticket time on cooked items. Do as the Europeans do. Enjoy your date, your friends, your family, the music, the ambiance and don’t get in a rush. The quality of food is worth the wait.

While you’re in KVegas…head up Main Street and stop at the new speakeasy Breathe Cocktail Lounge (221 North Main Street) located above Eclection, a boutique the showcases area artisans. As my husband said, “Kernersville’s growin’ up!” Membership is five dollars for a year. Lots of loungey seating is available with chic and industrial elements, tables, a menu of small plates and delicious drinks by popular mixologist, John Vavryshko IV. It’s communal and laid back and we’ll definitely be back. Visit soon and you still may be able to enjoy downtown’s Christmas Blinkies even.

Full Kee Gourmet Chinese Restaurant 3793 Samet Drive, High Point

The best Chinese in the Triad. Hands down. Full Kee is the place where we discovered our children like Asian food. No, they love Asian food. We don’t get there often enough and we and you should change that. Full Kee is beautiful inside and the food is just incredible. Perfect spring rolls, flavorful friend rice and colorful dishes prepared by Owner George Yu, who was practically famous in Washington, D.C. before he and his family moved to High Point with designs on bringing authentic Chinese to his new home. They do take-out too. But it’s just so pretty inside that you may decide to dine in.

Gia, Drink, Eat, Listen 1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro

Arguably one of the sexiest restaurants in town, Gia has a fun and open atmosphere with cool seating, large windows, great lighting, live music and a lively bar. It is awesome with friends and even better for a date night. The menu is relatively small, with a weekly chef's menu and a staple menu where the favorites reside. The food is mostly tapas style and we especially love the meat and cheese boards and the flat breads. You may enjoy sitting near the kitchen with a bird's eye view of the culinary happenings. My hubby and I like to mix it up. High seating in the dining space or bar seating to chat it up with the talented mixologists. When we're with friends we love to sit alongside the windows facing New Garden Road to enjoy the casual camaraderie with cocktails.

Kitchen Roselli, 105 Main Street, East Bend

The gnocchi. The gnocchi. Go to Kitchen Roselli and order the gnocchi. They are pillowy soft, the size of an old silver dollar. They are so fluffy and light that you worry the delicate tomato sauce might destroy them. But they hold up well. These gnocchi will make you happy to be alive. And if you aren’t already thrilled enough when your supper is complete, you will be even more ecstatic to have Laura’s Cream Puff. You will be glad you ordered it upon sitting because they have limited supply and you will not want to miss out on this beautiful creme filled pastry with rich dark chocolate ganache covering it. We highly recommend that at least one person orders the gnocchi and another get whatever David Roselli’s special is or possibly the chicken or veal parmigiana. We’ve never had a bad meal here. The service is terrific. The ambiance is old school Italian restaurant with old-fashioned tablecloths and decorative lighting. New next door, the OtherSide, which offers Thursday-Saturday day & night vintage shopping, coffee, craft cocktails, wine, beer, a small bites and burger menu and a TV for sports. You can eat-in, drive-thru or take advantage of curb pick-up. The OtherSide is available for parties and get-togethers too.