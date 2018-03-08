(Last Updated On: March 8, 2018)

GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2018) – The Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) is hosting its sixth annual Fashion Show at 8 pm on Friday, March 16 at the 1700 Orchard St. Admission is $3.

This year’s theme is a 90’s Mixtape featuring fashion inspired by 90’s music. In keeping with the show’s purpose to promote a positive self-image, teens will discuss the importance of diversity and cultural sensitivity.

The audience is encouraged to wear their best 90’s gear. There will be door prizes, 90’s trivia, and an award for the best-dressed audience member. Join us for a night of fashion and fun.

For more information, contact the Greensboro Youth Council 336-373-4351 or visit www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com