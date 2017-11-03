Smallcakes Cupcake & Creamery coming to Triad
Triad sweet seekers rejoice. Smallcakes Cupcake & Creamery is coming to Greensboro.
Located at 2138 Lawndale Drive, Suite B, between Geeksboro Coffee and Hops Burger Bar, the new sweet shop is reported to open Nov. 18.
According to their website, Smallcakes currently has more than 200 locations and in North Carolina is located in Asheville, Cary, Durham, Huntersville and Raleigh. The website reports “soon to open” spots in Charlotte, Fayetteville and the first Triad location in Greensboro.
The cupcake menu shows 18 signature flavors freshly-baked daily, along with seasonal and special flavors such as Tiramisu, Maple Bacon, Fat Elvis, Cannoli,Pumpkin, Strawberries N’ Crème, French Toast.
Inside the location will be a creamery featuring 15 flavors of small-batch ice cream that are “a nod to Smallcakes’ famous cupcake recipes.”