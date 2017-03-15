SNOOP DOGG FLATBUSH ZOMBIES WITH SPECIAL GUEST BERNER COMING TO WHITE OAK IN GREENSBORO

MERRYJANE.COM PRESENTS

SNOOP DOGG with Flatbush Zombies and special guest BERNER will play White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday April 29 and Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday April 30. Tickets on sale Friday March 17 at 10am at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.

Tickets for Greensboro will also be on sale at the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Tickets for Charlotte will also be on sale at the PNC Music Pavilion and Fillmore Charlotte box offices.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com

