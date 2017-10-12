South African theatre troupe returns with daring staging to two short Tennessee Williams Plays

GREENSBORO, N.C.– After the sell-out success of Desire Under the Elms at Triads’ UpStage Cabaret in 2016, UNCG, Triad Stage, Abrahamse & Meyer Productions in association with the Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theatre Festival join forces to bring Greensboro theatre lovers an unforgettable evening of two short outrageous and hilarious plays by Tennessee Williams presented under the collective title Two by Tenn.

This October Triad’s UpStage Cabaret will be transformed into an intimate and immersive theatre space where patrons will be transported to the most outlandish corners for Tennessee Williams’ fertile imagination.

The first play on the bill will be Tennessee Williams’ side-splitting comedy A Perfect Analysis Given By A Parrot. Set in a desolate St. Louis juke-joint in the late 1930s two aging good-time girls, well-upholstered Bessie and horse-faced Flora, hope to meet up with the Sons of Mars before the night is done.

The Huffington Post called the production “excellent” and “fantastically exciting” when Abrahamse & Meyer premiered Parrot in the USA last year at the 2016 Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theatre Festival.

The unique feature of this production is that Bessie and Flora are played by two outrageous life-size puppets representing Dame Elizabeth Taylor [Bessie] and Joan Crawford [Flora], assisted by the vocal and puppeteering talents of award-winning Dean Balie and Marcel Meyer.

After intermission patrons experience one of Williams’ most bizarre late plays, The Remarkable Rooming-House of Mme. LeMonde.

Set in a rooftop garret above Mme LeMonde’s London Rooming House, baby-faced Mint unable to use his legs, swings from hooks attached to the ceiling. Mint is taunted by LeMonde, who withholds his meals and he’s sexually abused on a regular basis by one of Madame’s many male spawn. Hall, an old school chum from Scrotum-on-Swansea, drops in for tea and shows no interest in Mint’s suffering.

Two by Tenn played to sold-out houses and unanimous critical acclaim in Cape Town earlier this year with the press lauding the production as “an immersive site responsive theatre experience not to be missed.”

Acclaimed both at home and in the USA for their landmark productions, Abrahamse & Meyer Productions have garnered numerous local and international awards and nominations for their innovative stagings of Williams classics like Sweet Bird of Youth, Kingdom of Earth, The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore, One Arm, Stairs to the Roof and The Day on Which A Man Dies.

Two by Tenn will première at the UpStage Cabaret, Triad Stage, 232 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC on 19 October at 8 p.m. and have additional performances at 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 21 and at 2 p.m. on 21 October. Because of the exclusive nature of this event, only a limited number of seats are available so booking is essential. To book please call 336-272-0160. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for UNCG students.

Warning: The Remarkable Rooming-House of Mme Le Monde contains some strong language, violence and simulated sex that might upset sensitive viewers.