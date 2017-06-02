Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art Announces Temporary Closing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 2, 2017) — The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art announces it will temporarily close on June 11 until June 19. The closure is due to a new, energy-efficient HVAC system being installed in the buildings. The closure includes all the galleries, the Hanes Home and the grounds, including the fishing lake. There will also be no vehicle access to the property. SECCA will reopen for normal business hours at 10 a.m. on June 20.

